Restoration of Peterson Park tank the subject of Kiwanis meeting

MATTOON — Steve Thompson was the guest speaker at a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting.
Thompson, president of Intrepid Consulting Services of Mattoon, discussed the restoration of the Stuart M3A1 tank which is on display at Peterson Park in Mattoon.
The tank was placed in the local park after World War II as a replacement for a coastal (or naval) gun which had been placed there in 1923 as a World War I memorial. In 1942, the gun was used as a community contribution to a World War II scrap metal drive to help the war effort that was sponsored by the Journal-Gazette and the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.
Thompson said there were nearly 9,000 Stuart M3A1 tanks produced during World War II, each weighing 13.7 tons fully loaded with space for a four-man crew. The tank had a peak speed of 36 mph on the road and 20 mph in the field and burned 1.3 gallons of gas per mile.
The tank at Peterson Park was produced at a factory in Berwick, Penn. in December 1941 and was dedicated in Mattoon as a memorial for both World War I and II in 1948. Thompson’s research on the tank is part of an effort to refurbishing the tank in a project spearheaded by Mike Sullivan of the Lawrence Riddle American Legion Post 88. A memorial stone and interpretive panel will be added to honor the participants of the two World Wars and preserve the history of the tank.
