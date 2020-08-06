Revival City Doughnuts opens in Charleston

CHARLESTON — No matter what, Marschelle McCoy believes, there will always be some things that are true about doughnuts.
"They're fun," she said. "They stand the test of the time and the economy."
The much-loved baked good holds steadfast in its popularity at Revival City Doughnuts, which McCoy opened in Charleston this summer.
The shop has been "swamped" since it opened and regularly sells out of doughnuts before its mid-day closing time, McCoy said.
McCoy's background is in health care and education. She said she hasn't worked at a bakery but she loves to cook.
"I like to make people happy with food," she said.
The shop is located at 900 Lincoln Ave. It's the former location of a gas station, and most recently, a deep-fried food shop that closed in December.
McCoy said she was drawn to the "prime location" and began renting the building in January.
Despite ongoing road construction in Charleston this summer, there's still a lot of traffic in the area, she said. It's also close to the Eastern Illinois University campus but not where people might consider the shop only as a campus business, she added.
There's a drive-up window for customers to use to get their sweet tooth fix and baking and other equipment are located inside.
McCoy said some people ask if she has the doughnuts delivered from another bakery but they're all baked on-site.
Currently, the menu is limited because, McCoy said, the shop's been too busy to expand its selection. There are new items offered from time to time, though, she said.
The most popular regular offerings include the Revival City Classic with pink strawberry icing and sprinkles. McCoy said the top sellers are the shop's maple square and glazed doughnuts.
McCoy said she plans to add to the selection and add staff later. Her five current employees include Grace Mix, who said she's enjoying it and thinks customers do, too.
"It's a fun environment and I hope the customers can see that," she said.
As for the shop's name, McCoy said there's "no story behind it" other than that she woke up one morning and decided Revival City Doughnuts was the one to use.
The shop is open from 5:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday and 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday.
