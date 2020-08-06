Revival City Doughnuts opens in Charleston

There's a drive-up window for customers to use to get their sweet tooth fix and baking and other equipment are located inside.

McCoy said some people ask if she has the doughnuts delivered from another bakery but they're all baked on-site.

Currently, the menu is limited because, McCoy said, the shop's been too busy to expand its selection. There are new items offered from time to time, though, she said.

The most popular regular offerings include the Revival City Classic with pink strawberry icing and sprinkles. McCoy said the top sellers are the shop's maple square and glazed doughnuts.

McCoy said she plans to add to the selection and add staff later. Her five current employees include Grace Mix, who said she's enjoying it and thinks customers do, too.

"It's a fun environment and I hope the customers can see that," she said.

As for the shop's name, McCoy said there's "no story behind it" other than that she woke up one morning and decided Revival City Doughnuts was the one to use.

The shop is open from 5:30-11:30 a.m. Tuesday-Friday and 6 a.m.-12:30 p.m. on Saturday.