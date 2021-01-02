Righter is guest of recent Kiwanis Club meeting

MATTOON — Illinois State Sen. Dale Righter was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting on Nov. 11.

Righter, a Republican, began serving in the Illinois House of Representatives in 1997, serving until 2003 when he was elected to the Illinois State Senate for the 55th Senate District where he still serves today. Righter did not run for re-election in 2020 and his last day in office will be Jan. 13, on the day the new general assembly is sworn-in.

Righter talked to the club about what is currently happening in Springfield and what we might expect in the next few months. The traditional fall veto session, which is normally held the third week of November and the first week of December in election years, was canceled and Righter said what might happen is that days might be added on the beginning of the lame-duck session (usually the Monday and Tuesday in January the week the new assembly is sworn-in) to take up some matters.