Righter is guest of recent Kiwanis Club meeting

MATTOON — Illinois State Sen. Dale Righter was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon Zoom meeting on Nov. 11.
Righter, a Republican, began serving in the Illinois House of Representatives in 1997, serving until 2003 when he was elected to the Illinois State Senate for the 55th Senate District where he still serves today. Righter did not run for re-election in 2020 and his last day in office will be Jan. 13, on the day the new general assembly is sworn-in.
Righter talked to the club about what is currently happening in Springfield and what we might expect in the next few months. The traditional fall veto session, which is normally held the third week of November and the first week of December in election years, was canceled and Righter said what might happen is that days might be added on the beginning of the lame-duck session (usually the Monday and Tuesday in January the week the new assembly is sworn-in) to take up some matters.
Righter said he thought that might include a “heated debate” of the state’s budgetary situation and possibly discussion about a tax increase in response to the failure of the graduated tax which was on the ballot during the last election. Righter also reported that a series of “subject matter” hearings were going on in the Senate and the House (at the time he spoke to the club), involving testimony on ideas or a general proposal that has not developed into specific legislation yet, and those topics will most like be up for discussion in the coming months.
The remaining huge issue facing the General Assembly (and all of us) is the state’s response to the pandemic. Righter will continue his law practice in Coles County after he leaves office.
Righter will continue his law practice in Coles County after he leaves office.