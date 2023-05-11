MATTOON — Rural King recently welcomed former Tractor Supply Co. executive Steve Barbarick at its new president and chief executive officer, making him the first non-founding family CEO in the Mattoon-based company's 63-year history.

Barbarick already has close ties to Rural King, having worked as chief operating officer after joining the company last year. The announcement of his new roles with Rural King, which has 134 farm and home stores in 13 states, was made during an event last month at the company's headquarters, 4216 DeWitt Ave.

Rural King's immediate past CEO, Alex Melvin, has transitioned to serving as chairman and continues to be the owner of the company.

Originally from just outside of St. Louis, Barbarick said he has worked in the farm and ranch industry for more than 25 years. Most of that time was spent with Tractor Supply in the Nashville, Tennessee area. Barbarick said he began at Tractor Supply in a merchandising role and worked his way into leadership, eventually becoming the president and chief operating officer.

"I was with them through several major transitions and growth periods which is, in ways, relevant to the stage Rural King is in now," Barbarick said. "While there are inherent differences in the companies, the top priority is the same — serving our customers with excellence. Rural King has a great team here dedicated to making that happen, and I’m excited to help them do it."

Barbarick said what he loves about Rural King is the uniqueness it brings to the table in the farm and ranch industry.

"I’ve been getting to know the company over the past three years, when I connected with Alex and started working with him independently," Barbarick said. "Since officially coming on board last year, Alex and the team have been great partners in helping me take a deep dive into the intricacies and operations of Rural King as a privately owned retailer who does virtually everything in house."

Barbarick said Rural King's mission is to be a dependable supplier of a "broad and differentiated product assortment," combined with exceptional customer service that supports the needs of those living the rural lifestyle. He said they aim to grow the business and drive lifetime loyalty with customers, whether they are visiting brick and mortar store locations or shopping online.

As part of the April 18 announcement, Melvin said he could not be more proud of the path Rural King is on with Barbarick as president and chief executive officer.

"Steve is a great leader, and the team he’s built around him shares his passion for serving our associates and our customers with excellence. I can’t wait to see what the future holds for our team here at Rural King," Melvin said.

Rural King was founded in 1960 in Mattoon by local businessmen Kermit Speer and Keith Beaird. Speer's nephew, Gary Melvin, later served as the second CEO of the company and his son, Alex, served as the third. Gary Melvin attended the April 18 event at Rural King's headquarters, known as the Store Support Center.

Barbarick, only the company's fourth CEO in its more than six decades, said he has been working out of the Store Support Center since he started with Rural King and will continue doing so.

"Rural King’s roots were planted here 63 years ago, and we have no plans to change that," Barbarick said.

The retailer has been actively involved in its hometown throughout the company's existence. Recently, this has included Rural King holding an annual Harvest of Hope contemporary Christian music concert at Peterson Park, purchasing and continuing to redevelop the Cross County Mall, and leading efforts to develop a sports complex at Interstate 57 and Illinois Route 16.

"I’m honored to be part of an organization that cares so much for the continued growth and development of the community," Barbarick said. "What’s been done over the past several years is remarkable, and our business development and foundation teams will continue focusing on projects to enrich the Coles County area."