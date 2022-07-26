Sarah Bush Lincoln President, CEO Jerry Esker to retire on Friday

MATTOON — Jerry Esker was hired on at Sarah Bush Lincoln in 1985 as a staff pharmacist working nights and weekends at a health center that still consisted of a single building.

The Charleston resident is scheduled to retire from SBL on Friday as president and chief executive officer of a health system that has a growing multi-building main campus, clinics in more than a dozen other communities, and approximately 3,000 employees.

"To see that growth and be a part of it has been so satisfying," Esker said during a recent interview.

Esker, originally from Teutopolis, graduated from the St. Louis College of Pharmacy in 1982 and worked at a retail pharmacy for two years before taking a staff pharmacist job at SBL. He went on to build a 37-year career with this health system.

"I loved the culture here and I really had a chance to develop relationships with the physicians. It was a chance to impact the quality of care we give here. I felt like I was part of the team," Esker said, adding that he enjoyed working with doctors to adjust medication dosages to meet patient needs.

After being promoted to director of pharmacy in 1989, Esker said he continued to place a priority on developing relationships with physicians. He added that, "I learned that if you build trust, you can work together to do great things."

Nevertheless, Esker said he was a little nervous in 2007 when he was summoned by Gary Barnett, who was then president and chief executive officer of SBL.

"I wondered if I was in trouble. I got called into the CEO's office," Esker recalled.

The meeting turned out to be for Barnett to ask Esker to step into the role of vice president of practice management overseeing the SBL physician network. Esker said he was tasked with helping reduce the health system's high turnover rate for physicians at that time.

Esker said there was lack of trust between physicians and administration that SBL was eventually able to resolve by listening to and acting on the needs of its medical staff. He said the health system's physician job satisfaction rate, as measured against a national database, has since increased from the 20th to 90th percentile.

SBL named Esker as its president and chief executive officer in 2016 after Timothy Ols' five year tenure in that post. Esker said SBL had never hired a local person as CEO before, but then SBL board executive officers Michael Smith, Steve Wente and Scott Wilson led efforts to pursue this option.

"Those three guys gave me a chance, and I am so grateful for it," Esker said. SBL has turned to another local resident as its next president and CEO - longtime SBL administrator Kim Uphoff of Mattoon. She is currently chief operating officer.

The retiring CEO and his wife, Lana, live in Charleston, where all five of their children graduated from high school. Esker said being a longtime Coles County resident has helped him keep attuned with the community's needs. Esker said he is always mindful of how many community members depend on SBL for their livelihoods, adding, "I'm not going to make short-term decisions."

Esker said SBL felt the community's support, in turn, in 2020-2021 as the health system faced the brunt of the COVID-19 pandemic. He said the critical care unit was overflowing at times with coronavirus cases as SBL healthcare workers were still treating their other patients and "were literally finding corners to put people into."

Still, Esker said healthcare workers came in everyday and took care of all their patients. He said SBL persevered and became a regional leader in in providing antibody therapy and other COVID-19 care.