Sarah Bush Lincoln submits CON for Effingham replacement building

Surgeries and procedures will not be performed in the new SBL Bonutti Clinic. They will continue to be performed at the Effingham Ambulatory Surgery Center and at Sarah Bush Lincoln.

SBL Facility Services Director Tim Kastl explained, that Sarah Bush Lincoln purchased the land and two adjacent parcels and requested the city rezone the parcels to comply with the services that are proposed for the site. The proposed plan is to build the new building behind the existing one-story structure and then raze the building to make room for the parking lot. Construction is expected to take about 18 months.

The current SBL Bonutti Clinic was originally constructed more than 50 years ago as a roller skating rink and later served as a shopping center. The building is inefficient and has several issues including a poor HVAC system and leaky roof. “It has outgrown its usefulness,” Kastl added.

The proposed building will have a drive-up canopied entrance on the front of the building and a partially covered drop-off entrance on the north side for the Walk-In Clinic. The MRI, which is currently docked outside the building, will be placed inside. The modern building will be finished with brick, stone and metals. The interior will feature a large tiled foyer and area to display art from the Effingham County Art Guild.