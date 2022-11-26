SBL Cancer Center receives donation from Ride to Provide organizers

MATTOON — Travis Whitmore and his wife, Claire, recently donated $5,469 to Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center.

Whitmore, a Hindsboro resident who received care at the Regional Cancer Center, hosted the Ride to Provide event in early October, and he donated the event’s proceeds back to the Regional Cancer Center. Whitmore said the event was very successful, and approximately 50 vehicles (motorcycles and jeeps) participated.

“It was a really good event, and we had a great time hosting it,” he said. “Everyone enjoyed themselves,” Claire added.

Whitmore felt compelled to give back to the Regional Cancer Center as an act of gratitude for the care he received there. He also wanted to help other people in treatment. The funds will help other patients pay for treatments and medications.

Whitmore said he wanted to help out any way he could. “Getting a lot of people together and doing what we love to do, riding around for a good reason, felt great,” he said.