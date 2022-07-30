SBL invites community to 'play' with da Vinci surgery robot

MATTOON — Sarah Bush Lincoln invites the community to interact with a da Vinci Robot that will soon be used in some surgical procedures at the Health Center.

A reception will be held from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m., Tuesday, Aug. 9, in the main lobby at Entrance A. SBL President and CEO Kim Uphoff, surgeon Todd Bierman and obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Scott Meyer will provide a brief introduction to the robot and answer questions.

“We’re committed to providing the best possible care and helping the community stay healthy and heal faster through minimally invasive robotic surgery," Uphoff said. "Behind the advanced surgical robot is a team of highly trained surgeons and dedicated healthcare professionals.”

Robotic surgery has many advantages for appropriate patients, including smaller incisions and reduced recovery times.