SC3F donates to SBL Regional Cancer Center

MATTOON — SC3F Wealth Management Group employees recently donated $1,000 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln Regional Cancer Center, following a year-long fundraiser.

Employees donated $5 on Fridays throughout the year and by doing so, could wear jeans and breast cancer awareness shirts to work. The donations were then combined to make this donation.

“Our SC3F team is proud to raise funds to help those in our community who are battling cancer,” said Gary Swearingen, SC3F managing partner. This is the sixth year the team has donated funds during October, bringing the total given to the Regional Cancer Center to $4,550.

“SC3F Wealth Management is such a great community partner,” said Amy Card, SBL Health Foundation director. “In addition to donations like this throughout the year, SC3F also donated $50,000 to the current Hospice House campaign and has been a title sponsor of our Holiday Festival for the past two years. We’re so grateful.”