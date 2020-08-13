See which Coles County businesses received state COVID relief grants

×
Seven Coles County small businesses received help from a round of state grants announced this week.
Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of
Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June.
The Weight Station, Infinity Fitness in Charleston: $20,000
24 Hour Gym in Mattoon: $20,000
Castle Inn Lounge in Mattoon: $10,000
Exhale Studio in Mattoon: $10,000
Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics and Dance in Mattoon: $20,000
Pro Nails of Mattoon: $10,000
Qiuco Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse in Mattoon: $20,000
