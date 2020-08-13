You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
See which Coles County businesses received state COVID relief grants
0 comments
editor's pick alert top story

See which Coles County businesses received state COVID relief grants

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Seven Coles County small businesses received help from a round of state grants announced this week.

Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the first round of Business Interruption Grants totaling $46 million. The grants range from $10,000 to $20,000, and are aimed at small businesses that were affected by COVID-19 and by looting and rioting that took place in some communities in late May and early June.

The Weight Station, Infinity Fitness in Charleston: $20,000

Watch now: Illinois COVID case, testing data for Thursday released

24 Hour Gym in Mattoon: $20,000

Castle Inn Lounge in Mattoon: $10,000

Exhale Studio in Mattoon: $10,000

Mattoon Academy of Gymnastics and Dance in Mattoon: $20,000

Pro Nails of Mattoon: $10,000

Qiuco Fujiyama Japanese Steakhouse in Mattoon: $20,000

Read the full list here

Download PDF Business Interruption Grant (BIG) Awardees Round 1 August 12, 2020 Business

Yesteryear in Coles County: From the JG-TC archives

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News