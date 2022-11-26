Shoppers turn out for Holiday Artisan Market in Mattoon

MATTOON — The Holiday Artisan Market provided an opportunity for author Christina Henderson to connect with readers and for her 10-year-old daughter and helper, Cocoa, to see the approximately 50 other booths there.

"I love that she is here seeing that creativity is a pathway," Henderson said during the market organized by the Mattoon Arts Council at the Cross County Mall.

The annual market, which is held on Small Business Saturday, moved from Burgess-Osborne Memorial Auditorium to the mall this year and nearly tripled in size. The market filled the north and south corridors of the mall with artisan booths and shoppers, and spilled over into the east and west corridors.

Shopper Linda Oye of Mattoon picked up a book from Henderson's booth as she started to walk through the market with her daughter, Leanne Beck of Mattoon, and daughter-in-law, Cameron Crocker of Franklin, Tennessee.

"I am glad to see there are a lot of vendors," Beck said. Oye added that she thinks the market is an awesome idea and she hopes the mall can continue getting back to being a place where people enjoy shopping locally.

Small Business Saturday is a national effort to promote shopping locally after Thanksgiving and the unofficial start of the Christmas shopping season on Black Friday, which tends to focus on chain retailers.

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd said Small Business Saturday is a great time for local businesses to shine. Dowd said he also encourages Mattoon residents throughout the year to drive around their community and check out the many businesses they might be surprised to find there.

"Those are your friends and neighbors who are running the businesses," Dowd said, adding that they need local support to thrive.

At Henderson's booth, the Mattoon author shared information with shoppers about "The Sirens Call" young adult fantasy book series she has written under the Kris Faryn pen name and "The Muse Island" series she has co-authored with Jules Lynn. She also recently branched out by writing a psychological thriller, "Truth Truth Lie," under the Christina Delay pen name.

Henderson said she has increased her in-person book signing events, including a recent one at Birch Boutique & Gifts in Mattoon, and was thankful for the opportunity to take part in the artisan market.

"You can talk to people, get to know readers, and see what they are interested in," Henderson said. "It's fun to talk books."

Artists Angel Jordan and Alex Rollings said their Trippy Drips Art gallery business in Mattoon started through their mutual interest in pour painting, a technique in which they pour acrylic paints onto a variety of canvases to created works with a psychedelic look.

Rollings said pour painting can be a bit messy, but also is very relaxing. Rollings said she and Jordan built up enough of a collection of their artwork that they decided this year to start selling items to the general public.

"We took the leap," Rollings said, adding that they were glad to be at the artisan market and would like to take part in another.

Artist Tricia Willoughby of Tuscola said her SpootyLady Art business got its start six years ago from her pressing leftover acrylic paint from bigger art projects under slides to create one-of-a-kind swirling images for pendants. She also creates chainmail earrings and other jewelry.

Willoughby said she enjoys partnering with fellow artist Jenny Elkins, who has a self-named studio, to take their booths to the artisan market and other special events.