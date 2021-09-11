Showplace 10 general manager speaks to Mattoon Kiwanis

MATTOON — Nina Whitman, general manager of the ACM Mattoon Showplace 10, was the guest speaker for a recent Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meeting.

Whitman told club members that AMC is the largest exhibitor of first-run movies in the world and talked about all of the features and entertainment choices that the Mattoon cineplex provides to people in our area.

AMC Mattoon Showplace 10 has a capacity of 1,670 seats and movies are now delivered as digital signals from a satellite, rather than on a reel, which improves the quality of the films. AMC ticket prices are based on the markets it serves and because of that the Mattoon theater has some of the lowest-priced tickets in its system. AMC also offers a rewards program that provides members further discounts on ticket purchases and, for the premium program, concession purchases.

The local theater must rely on concession sales for its profits as only a very small part of the ticket price goes to the local theater, the largest percentage goes for rental fees for each film. Whitman also said the AMC Mattoon Showplace 10 is available for group rentals to anyone in the community at affordable rates.

To find out more about AMC Mattoon Showplace 10 or for contact information to discuss a group rental go to the theater’s website or Facebook page. The Kiwanis Club of Mattoon meets Wednesdays at noon at the Honey Bee Café in Mattoon. For more information about the club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

