Sold: Search the latest Macon County real estate transfers

Decatur

2423 Alice Lane, $90,000, Joshua A. and Amanda Hunt to Carol J. Smith

4110 Bearsdale Road, 4$48,756.44, Andrew R. Hendrian to Lyle E. Shinkle

4110 Bearsdale Road, $50,000, Lyle E. Shinkle to Bruce Jones

4101 Briar Lane, $450,000, Jeffrey W. and Pamela D. Sidwell to John Damarin

6780 Camp Warren Road, $185,000, Janna S. Drew to Andrew and Melissa Niebrugge

923 S. Cedar Hill Drive, $180,000, Bret R. and Candy Kay Petersen to Beth Woodcock

2130 E. Cleveland Ave., $24,997, Shawn S. Brown to Bach Investment Group LLC

847 W. Cushing St., $13,897, Amanda Stockon to Patsy Woodland

1234 W. Dickinson Ave., $22,500, Estate of Dorothy J. Wallace, deceased to Susan A. Willis

6 East Drive, $55,000, Brian J. Bach to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

2116 N. Edward St., $36,000, Zachary R. Luka to Prentice and Clara Hall

4 W. Enlow Drive, $74,500, Prestige Property Investors, LLC to Hunter D. Jackson

2038 Evergreen Drive, $88,000, Daniel S. Davidson to Haley Owens

2930 S. Franklin Street Drive, $160,000, Michelle A. Stewart to Katie Lewis

740 E. Grove Road, $183,000, Aaron A. Sigfried to Douglas S. and Amy N. Frazier

2827 Grove Court, $71,000, Chicago Title Land Trust #55056 to Shelby Dailey

2833 Grove Court, $60,000, Cheryl A. Reichert Wise to Carolyn Malm

245 Heather Drive, $217,500, Jordan T. and Amber L. Girard to Kevin M. Colene M. Anderson

3 Highland Court, $142,500, Nelson E. and Laura J. Lock to Sara Fahrenholz

1346 S. Jasper St., $64,000, Weston Wigginton to Karah Pritchett

228 W. Johnson Ave., $350, City of Decatur to Autumn Woolsey

1721 W. Kenwood Court, $43,000, Dominic S. Green to Jonathan Offermann

4217 E. Lake Shore Drive, $154,500, Estate of Randy D. Fisher, deceased to Travis and Kimberly Nave

1625 E. Lincoln Ave., $26,000, James Drayton to Elm Rentals LLC

2671 W. Macon St., $154,000, The Paskert Living Trust Dated Dec. 3, 1999 to Rhalo Thomas

1583 W. Main St., $89,900, Kathleen R. Robinson and Channing C., Brian D., and Barry F. Bell and Krisitann H.M. Ruderman to Felicia Wills

2422 N. Maple Ave., $76,000, Nancy Conway to William Gubbins

408 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $700, Ryan Blankenship to City of Decatur

680 S. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive, $700, Marvin Joyner to City of Decatur

1280 W. Masters Lane, $220,000, Nancy Beth Chastain Trust to George L. and Lynette A. Fleming

512 Maywood Court, $56,000, Kim L. Miller to Troy McClelland

24 Medial Drive, $68,500, Janet F. Chott-Beasley Ttee to Lori L. Fyke

24 Medial Drive, $71,000, Lori L. Fyle to David T. Pittenger

346 E. Melrose Court, $58,500, Mark S. Ekiss to Mary J. Foster

2375 E. Mound Road, $65,000, James L. Forehand as trustee of the JLF Trust dated 1/13/2016 to April Beckmeier and Tommy Burkey

1051 E. Mueller Ave., $10,000, Ryan Auvil to Demtrius Mann

3967 N. Neeley Ave., $79,000, William Lee and Cynthia Jane Moore to Mark and Janice Sterling

1720 E. North St., and 1703 e. Eldorado St., $30,000, Trust of John W. and Kathy E. Stubblefield, dated June 4, 2010 to Hardik J. Shah

1093 N. Oakdale Ave., $35,000, Danny Binge to Tiffany Peck

346 W. Oak Lane, $117,000, Douglas A. and Sara M. Cox to Camero Taylor McClimon

675 n. Oakland Ave., $31,000, Charles Cox to Macon County Development Group LLC

1731 Oakmont Drive, $195,000, Marjorie A. Robinson Trust to Jacob and Holly Shasteen

254 N. Pine St., $105,000, Joseph L. Trimmer to Christina Thalia Conway

2285 E. Prairie St., $35,000, Tiffany A. LeGrande to Christina M. Blankenship

1236 Ravina Ave., $67,000, Estate of Leroy Wilks, deceased to Ashley Knecht

1661 W. Riverview Ave., $61,000, Norman J. Gromen Jr. to Michelle A. Stewart

5346 W. Rock Springs Road, $149,900, Douglas K. and Ruth A. Atwater to Tyler S. Gillen and Laci J. Davis

235 N. Taylor Ave., $79,900, Kristopher Thompson to Libby Covington

263 N. Taylor Ave., $152,500, Home Opportunity LLC to Jazz Up Indy Inc.

263 N. Taylor Ave., $15,250, Jasmine Williams to Michael D. Bakke DBA Max Jump LLC

4104 N. Taylor Ave., $65,000, Leslie E. and Barbara C. Naab to Joe E. Jr. and Beverly J. Allen

2065 N. Water St., $9,000, Todd Gober to Leroy Ray Hall

1152 Wedgewood Court, $264,900, Don and Sheila Myers to Michael and Emma Snearly

3939 N. Westland Ave., $75,000, Leroy Hall to Travis and Jill Bodden

985 E. Wood St., $12,500, Terry Lovekamp to Randy Cliff

945 N. 34th St., $20,000, Burl A. Edwards to Kim S. Brown

1528 S. 44th St., $129,000, Kyle and Amanda Roberts to Kyle Logan and Veronica L. McQuire

Argenta

420 E. Park St., $100,000, Estate of Norma Louise Davis, deceased to Leah A. Camp and Randy L. Miller

Forsyth

1341 Katies Way, $310,000, Wael Otaibi to Milton G. Stevens

Maroa

222 W. Lincoln St., $140,100, Ryan D. Redman to Donald A. Stubblefield

Mount Zion

1 Blakeridge Place, $282,500, Randy L. and Tami Hill to Darcie M. Rosenthal and Matthew Robert Towner

1410 Brierwood Drive, $145,000, James and Shirley Mills to Jordan Meredith

1030 Meadowview Drive, $145,000, Larry D. and Marilyn S. Morehead to Timothy and Christina Cobren

1442 Spitler Park Drive, $216,000, Austin and Kortney Clark to Andrew Nunn and Carrie Wade

Oreana

116 E. Bower St., $83,000, Michael W. Spaeth to Marla S. and Laurie A. Stephens

15 Park Court, $150,000, Melinda Heckman to Vicki R. Degelmann

Warrensburg

284 E. Hamilton St., $7,289, Samuel K. and Bobbi M. Perryman to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

260 Powers St., $7,289, Stephen R. and Elizabeth A. Perryman to Lincoln Land Illinois Land Trust

Source: Illinois Department of Revenue real estate transfer declaration sheets were submitted with the deeds recorded in the Macon County Recorder's Office. Dollar amounts represent the net sale price. Documents processed in Oct.

