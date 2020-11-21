Speaker shares details on Fit-2-serve program with Kiwanis

MATTOON — Bill Duey, the volunteer director at Fit-2-Serve, was the guest speaker at the Kiwanis Zoom meeting on Oct. 28.

Fit-2-Serve is a grassroots, faith-based not-for-profit that provides programs intended to create collaborations between businesses, organizations, and people through programs and services.

Duey discussed the organization's normal programs and the changes that have been instituted due to the pandemic. Fit-2-Serve normally provides programs that allow young students to interact with residents of nursing homes but they have not been able to visit since the COVID restrictions were put in place earlier in the year.

One way Fit-2-Serve has worked around that is by instituting a new venture where children have been taken to nursing homes and they have participated in window-painting on the outside of the residents’ windows which still allowed them to interact with residents. The residents were not only able to enjoy the paintings after they was completed, but they were able to watch the children painting and interact with them through the glass.