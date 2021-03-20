 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Special Olympics director and Mattoon Arts and Tourism director speak to Kiwanis
0 comments
editor's pick topical

Special Olympics director and Mattoon Arts and Tourism director speak to Kiwanis

{{featured_button_text}}

MATTOON — Vanessa Duncan, Region I assistant director for Special Olympics, Illinois and Mattoon tourism and arts director Angelia Burgett were guest speakers at two recent meetings of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

Duncan updated the club on the mission of Special Olympics and upcoming events. The Special Olympics mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-styled sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The events allow participants the opportunity to develop physical fitness, to demonstrate courage, to experience the joy of such events, and to share these gifts, the skills, and friendships with their families and other Special Olympics athletes in the community.

The first Special Olympics games were held at Soldier Field in Chicago in July 1968 and became a reality due to the efforts of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and several other volunteers.

For more information about Special Olympics Illinois go to the website www.soill.org.

YARD AND GARDEN: Make charcuterie boards a fun and healthy food project for your kids

The Mattoon Tourism and Arts department works to promote Mattoon as a year-round tourism destination and promotes access to the arts for visitors and people in the community.

Burgett discussed how COVID-19 affected tourism and her department in 2020. She reported that the recent Mattoon Lightworks event a Peterson Park  was very successful. New light displays were added to the display and the event was well attended.

Most events in 2020 were canceled due to the pandemic and while the pandemic still raises questions as to the extent to which events will be held in 2021, Burgett expressed optimism that things will improve and that Mattoon events can move forward this year.

For more information about the Mattoon Tourism and Arts department, you can visit the City of Mattoon website.

For more information about the Kiwanis Club go to www.mattoonkiwanis.com.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Can Debt Collectors Seize Your Stimulus Check?

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News