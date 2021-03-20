Special Olympics director and Mattoon Arts and Tourism director speak to Kiwanis

MATTOON — Vanessa Duncan, Region I assistant director for Special Olympics, Illinois and Mattoon tourism and arts director Angelia Burgett were guest speakers at two recent meetings of the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon.

Duncan updated the club on the mission of Special Olympics and upcoming events. The Special Olympics mission is to provide year-round sports training and athletic competition in a variety of Olympic-styled sports for children and adults with intellectual disabilities.

The events allow participants the opportunity to develop physical fitness, to demonstrate courage, to experience the joy of such events, and to share these gifts, the skills, and friendships with their families and other Special Olympics athletes in the community.

The first Special Olympics games were held at Soldier Field in Chicago in July 1968 and became a reality due to the efforts of Eunice Kennedy Shriver and several other volunteers.

For more information about Special Olympics Illinois go to the website www.soill.org.

The Mattoon Tourism and Arts department works to promote Mattoon as a year-round tourism destination and promotes access to the arts for visitors and people in the community.