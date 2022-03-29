Sporting goods chain seeks workers for Mattoon location

MATTOON — Dunham’s Sports, which bills itself as the Midwest’s largest sporting goods chain, is seeking employees for a Mattoon store.

“Look who’s coming to town! Now hiring immediately! Join the Dunham’s team,” read an ad promoting an upcoming job fair for the company that appeared in the JG-TC. “If you love to talk sports, we’d love to talk to you about our growing opportunities at our NEW STORE in Mattoon, IL!”

According to the ad, the company will be holding a job fair Wednesday through Friday, March 30 through April 1, to fill a variety of positions. The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day at the Cross County Mall in Mattoon.

Repeated attempts to obtain additional information from the company about the Mattoon store, including its planned location, were unsuccessful.

Construction has been underway since December in the former JC Penney store in the Cross County Mall, where the job fair is being held.

Blake Pierce, director of real estate for Rural King, which owns the Cross County Mall, said he couldn’t confirm or deny if the store would be located there or at any other Rural King-owned property.

According to its website, Dunham’s Sports began in 1937 in West Bloomfield, Michigan, when a small shop called Dunham’s Bait & Tackle opened. It has grown into a full-line sporting goods chain, with 235 stores serving customers in 23 states, from Wyoming to Maryland.

Area locations include Danville, Mount Vernon and Vincennes, Indiana.

Dunham’s Sports offers traditional sporting goods and athletic equipment as well as a wide variety of active and casual sports apparel and footwear.

