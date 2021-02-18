State Farm increases auto rates in Illinois after cutting them last year by nearly 14%

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is increasing auto insurance rates in Illinois by 4.2% on average after cutting them last summer as motorists stayed off the road amid a statewide shutdown.
The rate increase will take effect March 29, but rates in the state remain below pre-pandemic levels, Bloomington-based State Farm said. State Farm is the nation’s largest underwriter of auto insurance.
Driving in the state has picked up, as well as claim volume, State Farm spokeswoman Angie Harrier said in an email.
“Our approach remains the same — to make incremental adjustments based on driving behaviors to ensure the rates we have in place reflect anticipated driving and claim volume, and to minimize the impact to customers as much as possible,” she said.
Last year, State Farm, which insures one in three cars in Illinois, cut auto rates in the state by 13.7% on average as drivers cleared the road during the pandemic.
Rival insurers, including Allstate, Geico and Progressive Insurance, have also reduced premiums or issued credits during the pandemic, and made adjustments as driving patterns change.
In October, Progressive increased rates by an average of 4.2% in Illinois after lowering them by 10% in the summer.
Allstate issued rebates to auto policyholders last year. Last month, the Northbrook-based auto insurer cut rates by 5% in the state, saying at the time that driving is still below pre-pandemic levels.