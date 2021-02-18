State Farm increases auto rates in Illinois after cutting them last year by nearly 14%

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is increasing auto insurance rates in Illinois by 4.2% on average after cutting them last summer as motorists stayed off the road amid a statewide shutdown.

The rate increase will take effect March 29, but rates in the state remain below pre-pandemic levels, Bloomington-based State Farm said. State Farm is the nation’s largest underwriter of auto insurance.

Driving in the state has picked up, as well as claim volume, State Farm spokeswoman Angie Harrier said in an email.

“Our approach remains the same — to make incremental adjustments based on driving behaviors to ensure the rates we have in place reflect anticipated driving and claim volume, and to minimize the impact to customers as much as possible,” she said.