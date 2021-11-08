State Farm issues statement on Aaron Rodgers

BLOOMINGTON — State Farm is standing by Aaron Rodgers, the company said Monday. The star Green Bay Packers quarterback, who has appeared in various commercials for the insurance company over the years, sparked controversy last week after saying he sought alternative treatments instead of NFL-endorsed COVID-19 vaccinations.

In a statement, the Bloomington-based insurer said: “Aaron Rodgers has been a great ambassador for our company for much of the past decade. We don’t support some of the statements that he has made, but we respect his right to have his own personal point of view. We recognize our customers, employees, agents and brand ambassadors come from all walks of life, with differing viewpoints on many issues."

Rodgers tested positive for the virus on Wednesday and revealed he is not vaccinated. He told “The Pat McAfee Show” he is allergic to an ingredient in two of the FDA-approved shots. Rodgers did not say what ingredient he was allergic to, or how he knows he is allergic.

Rodgers has been featured prominently in State Farm ads, dating to his "discount double-check" commercial in 2012.

Apex Marketing Group, a Michigan firm that tracks national ad buying, found the volume of those ads has already dropped drastically since Friday. Rodgers appeared in about 20% of State Farm ads on Oct. 24 and 31 and 1.5% on Sunday, according to the company's data.

Gina Morss-Fischer, a State Farm spokeswoman, on Monday declined to comment on ad buys.

On Saturday, Green Bay, Wisconsin-based health care organization Prevea Health announced it would be ending a nine-year partnership with Rodgers. The company has primary and specialty health-care services in more than 80 clinic and hospital locations throughout Wisconsin.

Prevea in a statement said the company "remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic. This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”

Rodgers has questioned the NFL’s COVID-19 protocols, along with any organization forcing health requirements on individuals.

“I believe strongly in bodily autonomy and the ability to make choices for your body, not to have to acquiesce to some woke culture or crazed group of individuals who say you have to do something,” he said Friday. “Health is not a one size fits all for everybody, and for me it involved a lot of study in the offseason.”

Rodgers was not allowed to play in Sunday’s game against Kansas City. As of Monday, no other sponsors had dropped him.

In 2018, Rodgers was the keynote speaker at the American Red Cross Serving Central Illinois Evening of Stars in Normal and spoke about the insurance company, which was founded in 1922 in Bloomington.

“State Farm and I have a long relationship and so I know that they are headquartered here, and it’s really fun to be back and to be able to have some time to look around and meet some of the people,” he said.

State Farm in the statement Monday said: "Our mission at State Farm is to support safer, stronger communities. To that end, we encourage vaccinations, but respect everyone’s right to make a choice based on their personal circumstances.”

Rodgers, who has been tested daily as part of NFL protocols for unvaccinated players, must have a negative test to return to the team on Nov. 13.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

