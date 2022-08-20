State of the Region Webinar presented by Business Navigators Alliance

The Business Navigator Alliance of Clark, Coles, Crawford, Edgar, Effingham, and Moultrie counties is providing a series of webinars to assist businesses in the region in accessing resources that can help stimulate recovery and provide support as the economy rebounds from the pandemic.

The Thursday, Aug. 25, webinar will focus on the economic state of the region. Attendees will hear presentations on economic indicators and the real estate market from national to regional levels as well as a review of grants awarded throughout the region over the past 18 months.

The webinar will be held at 10:30 a.m. with the following presenters: Rick Parks, president of the First National Bank of Waterloo; Matt Forcum with Shelby Realty and Kala Lambert with Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

There is no cost to attend and interested participants can register at ilbusinessnavigators.com/webinar-series/