Tate & Lyle's Decatur operations become Primient

DECATUR — A new company called Primient announced Tuesday it has officially taken over Tate & Lyle’s Decatur wet milling and grain operations, including the iconic Art Deco office tower.

The new firm has 500 employees working in Decatur, part of a 1,500-strong workforce spread across six industrial plants in North America and Latin America and grain elevators like the one in Coles County.

The new company also suggested more jobs could be in the pipeline, with a company spokesman telling the Herald & Review Tuesday: “Primient will have open job opportunities and are looking to host a job fair in April/May," said Jennifer Walker, a company spokeswoman

Primient was established after Tate & Lyle sold a controlling stake in its primary products business in North America and Latin America to KPS Capital Partners. The new privately held company is majority-owned and controlled by KPS, while Tate & Lyle retains a minority stake.

Primient Decatur, 2200 E. Eldorado St., will produce the company’s core range of corn-based ingredients, the company said in a statement.

“Our journey started more than 100 years ago when A.E. Staley founded the A.E. Staley Manufacturing Company in Decatur, Illinois,” Primient Chief Executive Officer Jim Stutelberg said. “And we are excited to be writing the next chapters of our story as Primient, which is well-positioned to make a positive impact in the industries we serve — for our colleagues, customers, and local communities.”

London-based Tate & Lyle, which took over the former A.E. Staley Manufacturing Co. between 1988 and 2000, said last year it was shifting its corporate focus to concentrate on “global food and beverage solutions” in fast-growing specialty markets for healthier food and drink.

KPS co-founder Michael Psaros said his company and Tate & Lyle had worked together in recent months to establish Primient as an "independent enterprise."

"Primient is now poised for success as a leading, independent, and focused manufacturer of critical corn-derived ingredients for both food and industrial markets," said Psaros, who is also KPS managing partner. "We look forward to working closely with Primient’s management team to improve the new company’s assets and operations, accelerate the company’s organic growth initiatives and pursue synergistic acquisitions."

Primient said its portfolio would include acidulants, animal nutrition, industrial starches, personal care additives and sweeteners.

Messages left by the Herald & Review seeking comment from United Steelworkers Local 837, the main union at the Decatur plant, were not immediately returned Tuesday.

