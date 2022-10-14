The Groom Room open, serving canines in Charleston

CHARLESTON — Veteran dog groomers Patty Steidl and Ann Mansfield are tending to canine clients at The Groom Room, a new business in Charleston.

Steidl, who has been in this trade for 25 year and operated a shop of her own in the past, said she opened The Groom Room after seeing several other local dog groomers move away or quit. She said this has caused dog owners to have a hard time scheduling appointments with overbooked groomers, which can cause health issues for breeds that need regular grooming.

"I decided to open up and help out those owners who are having problems taking care of their dogs," Steidl said of her shop at 820 Lincoln Ave.

The full service grooming shop's range of services includes baths, hair cuts, ear cleaning, nail trimming and anal gland expressing for most breeds of dogs. Steidl said their services have been in particularly high demand for poodles and poodle mix breeds. Steidl, who also learned about canine healthcare needs while working as a veterinary technician, said helping dogs get fully groomed and comfortable is her favorite aspect of the job.

"It's an immediate relief for the dogs," said Mansfield, who has more than six years of experience as a groomer. After grooming dogs, she and Steidl takes pictures of the newly spruced up canines in front of photo backdrops for their owners.

The Groom Room is located in the small retail center next to Dirty's Bar & Grill, on the south side of Lincoln Avenue/Illinois 16. The dog grooming shop is located between the busy Seventh and Ninth street intersections that provide access to Eastern Illinois University's campus.

"There is a lot of traffic over here," Steild said, adding that passing motorists have stopped in to make appointments.