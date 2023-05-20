MATTOON — As a community-focused financial organization, First Mid encourages employees to volunteer and give back to local organizations and causes.

First Mid employees recorded over 15,800 volunteer hours in 2022. In addition, the company annually recognizes their top five volunteers for their contributions. Each volunteer is presented with the opportunity to choose a local organization to receive $500 from First Mid on their behalf.

Fredy Moreno is a CRA retail loan officer located at both the Arcola and Champaign banking centers. He chose to donate to Arcola FC, a youth sport organization that he started back in 2019. The mission of Arcola FC is to provide area children an opportunity to play competitive soccer at a fraction of the cost.

J.P. Piper is the information security administrator, located at the Paris banking center. He chose to donate to El Shaddai Emmaus of Indiana, which seeks to inspire, challenge, and equip leaders for Christian action in their homes, places of work, and communities.

Amy Beals is the executive assistant, located at Mattoon corporate. She chose to donate to Newton Community High School’s theatre department, whose purpose is to provide a creative and inclusive space where students can explore their passion for the performing arts. Through collaboration and hard work, they aim to produce high quality productions that entertain and enrich their community.

Jennifer Bartels is an accounts payable officer, located at Mattoon corporate. She chose to donate to One Stop Community Christmas, a collaborative effort of many area organizations to come together during the holiday season. Through the power of partnership, One Stop aims to provide hope and help for those in need residing in Coles, Clark, Cumberland, Douglas, Edgar, Moultrie, and Shelby counties.