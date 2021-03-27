Truck drivers are delivering the coronavirus vaccine, but they can't get a shot

"They couldn't stay home; they had to go out into the unknown," Stickling said. "They were the ones venturing out from home. They didn't get that benefit of buttoning down."

But the businesses they did visit were taking precaution, which has altered some of their practices.

“I know a lot of shippers and receivers won’t allow drivers out of their trucks or inside the dock area while they’re waiting for their trucks to be unloaded," Hunter said. "But besides that, nothing really has changed how we go about delivery.”

In the spring of 2020, when less was known about the virus, anxiety spread across the industry over what would happen to supply chains if enough drivers got sick and couldn't work, Hart said.

The Trump administration donated 80,000 face coverings to the ITA for distribution to drivers, Hart said. That helped, but not wholly.

Underpinning the high risk of infection for truck drivers is the surface transmission of the virus from daily interactions at public places like fuel stations and rest stops.

According to ITA member surveys, in June 65% of Illinois trucking companies had yet to record an active COVID-19 case among their employees. Last month, that number was at 35%.