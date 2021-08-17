 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
breaking topical top story

Tuscola ethanol plant to close; 100 workers employed there

  • 0
Tuscola Chemical Plant (copy)

This photo shows the LyondellBasell chemical plant in Tuscola.

 LYONDELLBASELL WEBSITE
{{featured_button_text}}

TUSCOLA — LyondellBasell has announced that it will close its Equistar Chemicals synthetic ethanol production facility along U.S. Route 36 on the west side of Tuscola later this year.

LyondellBasell spokeswoman Megan Borchers said in a statement that the company evaluates business conditions, its portfolios and a wide range of options for managing the company. She said after a review of market conditions, the company has made the decision to permanently exit the synthetic ethanol business and to close its Tuscola plant operations.

"This decision was not taken lightly. We have an incredible team of hardworking, dedicated people at our Tuscola plant who have safely and successfully maintained the last remaining synthetic ethanol business in North America," Borchers said. "Unfortunately, the synthetic ethanol market has been deteriorating for some time and these declining market conditions make operating this business long-term financially unviable."

Download PDF 625 East US Highway 36

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Borchers said LyondellBasell is offering opportunities for reassignment, separation benefits and transition support for employees, and is working closely with union representatives where applicable.

People are also reading…

Khalil Herbert's performance for the Chicago Bears against Miami and at training camp in general has been eye-opening to those who didn't see him play much at Virginia Tech, or Kansas.

LyondellBasell's website reports that the Tuscola plant, which opened in 1953, employs about 100 workers and occupies nearly 900 acres. The site produces ethyl alcohol, diethyl ether and specialty polymers.

"Ethyl alcohol is used in many health care and personal product applications such as hair spray, capsule manufacturing, hand sanitizer, and pharmaceutical cleaning," the company reported. "Diethyl ether finds applications as a laboratory reagent solution, usage in chemical synthesis, as an ammunition drier, and starter fluid. The specialty polymers produced here include microfine powders used as additives in lubricants, binding agents, water filtration systems, and moisture barriers."

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why vendors like the Wednesday morning farmers market in Charleston

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Why vendors like the Wednesday morning farmers market in Charleston

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News