Tuscola ethanol plant to close; 100 workers employed there

TUSCOLA — LyondellBasell has announced that it will close its Equistar Chemicals synthetic ethanol production facility along U.S. Route 36 on the west side of Tuscola later this year.

LyondellBasell spokeswoman Megan Borchers said in a statement that the company evaluates business conditions, its portfolios and a wide range of options for managing the company. She said after a review of market conditions, the company has made the decision to permanently exit the synthetic ethanol business and to close its Tuscola plant operations.

"This decision was not taken lightly. We have an incredible team of hardworking, dedicated people at our Tuscola plant who have safely and successfully maintained the last remaining synthetic ethanol business in North America," Borchers said. "Unfortunately, the synthetic ethanol market has been deteriorating for some time and these declining market conditions make operating this business long-term financially unviable."

Borchers said LyondellBasell is offering opportunities for reassignment, separation benefits and transition support for employees, and is working closely with union representatives where applicable.

LyondellBasell's website reports that the Tuscola plant, which opened in 1953, employs about 100 workers and occupies nearly 900 acres. The site produces ethyl alcohol, diethyl ether and specialty polymers.

"Ethyl alcohol is used in many health care and personal product applications such as hair spray, capsule manufacturing, hand sanitizer, and pharmaceutical cleaning," the company reported. "Diethyl ether finds applications as a laboratory reagent solution, usage in chemical synthesis, as an ammunition drier, and starter fluid. The specialty polymers produced here include microfine powders used as additives in lubricants, binding agents, water filtration systems, and moisture barriers."

