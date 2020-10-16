United Way of Coles County to hold online fundraising auction

MATTOON — Starting Friday, Oct. 23, and continuing until Friday, Oct. 30, the United Way of Coles County will begin an online auction of items generously donated by local businesses and individuals.

These are uncertain times and The United Way has struggled with how to move forward with current limitations and are very cognizant that the public, their business partners, neighbors, and friends — have been struggling too.

But some people in the community are struggling more than ever, struggling to pay rent and utilities, struggling to put food on the table, and struggling to survive intolerable situations of abuse. Because of that, their mission to provide assistance to people in crisis and provide pathways to better, self-sustaining lives is more important than ever.

Officials say the online auction will directly and positively impact people’s lives in Coles County.

Register for the online event at: https://unitedwayofcolescounty.afrogs.org/#/index

Visit the United Way of Coles County Facebook page for updates and other news or reach them at 114 N. 16th St. in Mattoon, (217) 234-8022 or unitedway@consolidated.net.

