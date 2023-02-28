MATTOON — A new John Deere parts distribution center is set to open this spring in the former LSC Communications Printing Co. plant in Mattoon.

Local officials said they anticipate the new facility will employ more than 100 workers and are also excited for the prospects of the former General Electric Mattoon Lamp Plant, which LSC site owner Phoenix Investors recently purchased.

The Moline-based manufacturer of agricultural machinery and other heavy equipment confirmed its plans for a Mattoon distribution center in statement from Brent Thomsen, Aftermarket & Customer Support Global network and automation lead.

“To help accommodate ongoing growth in our Aftermarket & Customer Support business, we are expanding our warehousing, packaging and logistics operations," Thomsen said. "The new distribution center in Mattoon will improve our ability to receive material directly from suppliers and enable us to ship outbound directly to dealers."

The Mattoon facility will serve as a secondary parts distribution center for its U.S. network and that its primary parts distribution center will remain in Milan, located just southwest of Moline.

"John Deere, in collaboration with two of our suppliers (SC2 and Phoenix), will be ramping up operations (in Mattoon) over the course of the next several months. Once fully operational, the number of workers will be approximately 100-125," Thomsen said.

"With deep roots in agriculture, Coles County is pleased to welcome John Deere, one of the world’s leading agricultural companies, to the industrial and manufacturing base in the community," said Angela Griffin, president of the Coles Together economic development organization. "As Deere grows its operation in Coles County, we know our roots in the industrial sector will also be of value to the company."

Griffin said Coles Together is working to assist John Deere with efforts to recruit employees to support the company's operations at the former LSC/RR Donnelly facility.

Ed Dowd, executive director of the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce, said having a Fortune 500 company like John Deere locate in Mattoon and create more than 100 jobs there will be great for the local economy.

The former LSC printing plant, 6821 E. County Road 1100 North, closed in 2020 and was purchased at the end of that year by Milwaukee, Wisconsin-based Phoenix Investors, a national commercial real estate firm that specializes in revitalizing former manufacturing facilities. Phoenix has been marketing the property to prospective occupants since then.

Phoenix has reported that the 84-acre property includes 1.1 million square feet of improvements, including clear heights up to 80 feet, 41 loading docks, 11 drive-in doors, large parking lots, and two interior rail spurs with interior loading, supported by Canadian National. The property is located just north of County Road 1000 North, which provides direct access to an Interstate 57 interchange.

"The location was chosen due to its size, readiness of the facility and potential available workforce," Thomsen said, adding that the company will use approximately 900,000 square feet of the facilities there.

Mattoon Mayor Rick Hall said the city is excited about seeing a very good company like John Deere move into the former LSC location.

"This 1-million-square-foot building should be a great place for John Deere, with access to highways and rail," Hall said. "We look forward to officially welcoming them to Mattoon.”

Griffin said Coles Together also looks forward to continuing to work with Phoenix Investors. Dowd added that this company has a reputation for getting vacant industrial spaces filled as "quickly as possible."

"With the company's purchase of the (LSC Communications) facility and, recently, the General Electric facility, their partnership and track record of success has opened the door to many opportunities for Coles County."

Coles County property tax assessment records show that Phoenix Investors purchased the former General Electric Mattoon Lamp Plant in January. This factory building at 1501 S. 19th St. was closed by GE in 2017.

More than a dozen trailers bearing John Deere's signature leaping deer logo could be seen in recent days parked in the former LSC property's east parking lot or attached to loading docks on the west side of the building. John Deere recently posted a job notice for an operations coordinator at the planned distribution center in Mattoon.

Coles County already has some ties to the Moline-based Fortune 500 company. Lake Land College in Mattoon is home to a John Deere Tech Program that is specifically designed to advance the skill level of new John Deere service technicians. In addition, Alliance Tractor LLC in Mattoon and AHW LLC in Ashmore are both John Deere farm equipment dealerships.

"Deere is one of many industrial firms making decisions to locate or grow in Coles County over the past three years because the local workforce has demonstrated it is very productive at making things, Griffin said.

Coles Together appreciates the foresight and work by local school districts, Lake Land College, and Eastern Illinois University to invest in skills training in the workforce, Griffin said. These efforts and workforce support from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity has given Coles County a reputation for having skilled and trained workers needed to support today’s industrial sector, she said.

"With very few empty facilities and a steady demand for industrial and warehouse space, it is time to bury the phrase 'Rust Belt' when referring to Coles County," Griffin said.