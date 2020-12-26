VitalSkin Dermatology at Mattoon now open

MATTOON — Dr. Jeremy Youse and his team recently opened their VitalSkin Dermatology at Mattoon full-service practice at 917 Remington Road, just off Interstate 57 near Walmart and Home Depot.

"After months of construction and planning, my team and I are excited to finally serve the skin care needs of Mattoon and the surrounding communities," Youse said. "We provide full dermatology and cosmetic services. This includes care for common issues like acne, rosacea and psoriasis to cosmetic facial injections to skin caner screenings and treatment."

VitalSkin reported that skin cancer treatment is a major focus of the practice. As a fellowship trained Mohs surgeon through the American College of Mohs Surgery (ACMS), Youse uses this surgery to treat and eliminate skin cancer. In most cases, Mohs surgery can be done in one office visit for patient convenience and cost-effectiveness. Youse has completed more than 20,000 Mohs cases in his career.

To complete an ACMS-approved fellowship, dermatologists must participate in a minimum of 500 Mohs cases and accurately interpret tissue samples removed during this surgery. They also must perform a variety of reconstructions, from simple closures to more complicated repairs.