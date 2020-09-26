VitalSkin Dermatology of Mattoon opening in December

MATTOON — Jeremy Youse, M.D. is excited to announce that VitalSkin Dermatology of Mattoon, a state-of-the-art, full-service dermatology office, will be opening on Monday, Dec. 7. The new office will be located at 917 Remington Road in Mattoon.
“I look forward to helping patients in Mattoon and the surrounding communities get the beautiful, healthy skin they deserve,” Dr. Youse said. “In addition, our new office will help expand access to dermatology care in the area. Previously, many patients may have waited months before seeing a dermatologist. Now we’ll be able to provide the expertise and high-quality skin are they need in a timely manner.”
At their new, state-of-the-art office, Dr. Youse and his team will provide full dermatology and cosmetic services. These include common issues like acne, rosacea and psoriasis to cosmetic facial injections to skin cancer screenings and treatment. As a fellowship trained Mohs surgeon, Dr. Youse uses Mohs surgery to treat and eliminate skin cancer. This has the highest success rate of all skin cancer treatments – up to 99 percent. In most cases, Mohs surgery can also be done in one office visit for patient convenience and cost-effectiveness.
Dr. Youse completed his three-year residency and a one-year Mohs surgery fellowship at Mayo Clinic in Rochester, MN. He’s a board certified dermatologist, fellowship trained Mohs surgeon and a member of the American Academy of Dermatology. Dr. Youse graduated summa cum laude from the University of Missouri-Columbia School of Medicine in Columbia, MO. He also earned his Bachelor of Arts degree and graduated as class valedictorian from Truman State University in Kirksville, MO.
VitalSkin Dermatology of Mattoon is now accepting patients. Please call (217) 205-DERM or visit vitalskinderm.com/locations/mattoon-il for more information or to make an appointment.
