Walk Though Time Museum subject of recent Kiwanis meeting

MATTOON — Carolyn Cloyd recently talked to the Kiwanis Club of Mattoon about A Walk Through Time Museum in Arcola via Zoom call.

Cloyd, who volunteers with the museum, reported that the museum opened in 2018 at the behest of the Chamber of Commerce. The space where the museum is located once housed the Raggedy Ann and Andy Museum owned and operated by Joni Gruelle Wannamacher and her husband, Tom. Joni Wannamacher is the granddaughter of Johnny Gruelle, the creator of Raggedy Ann and Andy.

Johnny Gruelle was born in Arcola and that is why she chose Arcola as the location for the museum. But after the Raggedy Ann and Andy Museum closed some years ago, the Chamber of Commerce proposed reopening the museum and incorporating the Raggedy Ann and Andy history, but they wanted to create a museum with a wider appeal.

Volunteers began work in 2017, and the museum opened to the public in mid-2018 and held a grand opening on Dec. 2. The museum boasts a wide-assortment of displays and history, including military items from the Spanish American War, WWI, WWII, and the Vietnam War, vintage photos form Central Illinois, local sports history, an Amish display, railroad artifacts, and a display honoring the Arcola Record-Herald (which has been in continuous business since 1866).