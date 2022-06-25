War game builds community at Mattoon business

MATTOON — Broadway Avenue was a war zone Saturday afternoon.

Battle after battle, men fought upstairs at 1622 Broadway Ave, seeking to win one of three prizes: best general, best sportsmanship and best hobbyist.

The name of the game? Warhammer.

Warhammer is a miniature tabletop game in which players' armies are put against each other to see who will come out on top. Players also take part in modeling, which includes painting the figures involved in the gameplay and creating an army to utilize throughout the game.

The War Zone, a hobby store that frequently holds gaming tournaments, was the home for the battles.

Adam Brazzell, who led the day's tournaments, said has been involved in gaming since he was a child and enjoys how it can bring people together.

He said the COVID-19 pandemic made it hard to connect with people, but now that they are able to hold tournaments in person again, he has been happy with the turnout and being able to be around others with similar interests again.

A father of four, Brazzell said the game has piqued the interest of one of his children, showcasing the way it can interest people of all ages.

"I have a son with ADHD and he struggles with patience. The day he sat down and built his first model all by himself for one day," Brazzell said, "it was a really proud moment."

Growing up in a rough neighborhood, Brazzell said he was able to use games similar to Warhammer to stay on the right path.

"I played nerd games and they kept me out of trouble so much. It's good stuff," Brazzell. "It's a learning opportunity, but it's also a fun environment."

Apart from bringing people together, Brazzell said, the game also utilizes strategic thinking and mathematic skills.

Connor Johnson, a Charleston native who recently graduated from Southern Illinois University, brought some of his friends from college to play in the tournament. He said he also enjoys the community aspect of the game.

Johnson said he began playing Warhammer in 2019 but has played other similar games since he was 13.

He said while it can be fun to play the game at home, having everyone together makes the experience more enjoyable.

"We have the whole experience having everyone here at the same time," Johnson said.

Johnson said he enjoys many aspects of the game, including modeling.

"I always built with Legos as a kid so building the kits is always really cool, Johnson said. "Painting is also fun. I didn't think I was gonna like painting but then once I started doing it, it was it was really cool and I really enjoyed that."

Johnson said he always enjoys building his army and learning about each of the potential characters.

Both men said they would encourage others to get involved with Warhammer and the tournaments.

Brazzell said people of all ages can take part in the game and tournaments and expect a welcoming environment at The War Zone.

"Everybody's welcome as long as people are respectful and behave themselves."

Johnson said the game is open to anyone who wants to play it, even though it may be intimidating to some.

"Anyone can join it," Johnson said. "It looks really intimidating, both with cost and with the skill and with the strategy, but you can always build up a little bit of time and there's always people willing to help you out, so there's no reason to feel intimidated about getting into the hobby."

