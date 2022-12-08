Warren James Winery set to open in May in rural Mattoon

MATTOON — The primary building at the planned Warren James Winery was a hub of activity Tuesday as contractors prepared this facility for its recently announced May opening.

The sounds of construction work receded as co-owner Cole Pierce strolled across part of this 55-acre property toward the vineyard that was planted this spring. He is already imagining visitors enjoying wine made on site and Warren James' expansive grounds at 5600 Lerna Road.

"We hope to have some walking paths where people can take a glass of wine with them on a nice beautiful day and enjoy nature," the Mattoon native said. "It's really beautiful out here and I want people to experience that."

Pierce said he and his brother, Blake, acquired the former farmland that is home to their business in 2020 after looking for 1½ years for the ideal site. He said they have enough space to protect their grape vines from farm chemical runoff and to offer visitors a peaceful rural setting that is still not far from Illinois Route 16 and Interstate 57.

Volunteers helped dig 1,500 holes, plant 1,000 vines, set 500 posts, and construct 10 miles of irrigation line, trellis wire, and drainage there this spring. Pierce said they planted Canadice, Concord, Einset Seedless, Frontenac Gris, La Crescent, Marquette, Neptune and Niagara grapes.

Although most of the varieties will not mature for three to four years, Blake said some of the Neptune whites surprised him by being ready for harvest and wine making this year.

"We actually got to try the fruits of our labors. That was pretty nice after all of our time spent out there," said Pierce, who has earned certificates in viticulture, enology, and wine business management from Washington State University.

Until the Warren James grapes mature, the winery will purchase fruit to produce its wine. Pierce said the winery's primary building includes a receiving area for crushing fruit and pressing out the juice, plus indoor space for wine production and barrel storage.

"We will essentially be able to create wine from start to finish," Pierce said, adding that he also hopes to eventually make mead with honey harvested from bee hives on the grounds. He said they plan to host tours in their wine production facility.

Pierce said this building also will include a dining area with a wine tasting bar, small stage, and adjacent banquet room that will seat approximately 50. The menu will include charcuterie boards, hot appetizers, sandwiches, wraps, and pizzas. The dining area also will share a fireplace with a patio overlooking a pond.

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd said he is excited about Mattoon becoming the site of Coles County's first winery. He said Warren James will provide a venue for community members to relax and hold small gatherings, and will help draw visitors to Mattoon.

"What's great is the winery is a local business. They have taken a lot of time and effort making sure it's going to be viable, sustainable, and a great addition to our community," Dowd said of Cole Pierce and of Blake Pierce, who is finance director for Mattoon-based Rural King.

Pierce said he and his brother have benefited from the mentorship of veteran wine maker Leon Flood from Cumberland County and from their tasting room supervisor being wine industry professional Gabriella “Gabby” Garcia, a Mattoon native.

The two brothers are the children of Kevin and the late Cheri Pierce of Mattoon Pierce noted that the winery takes its title from his brother's middle name, Warren, and his middle name, James. He said Warren also was the maiden name of their father's mother and James also was their mother's maiden name.