Washington Savings Bank donates to Sarah Bush Lincoln mobile mammography unit

Washington Savings Bank donation, SBL

Staff from Washington Savings Bank present Kim Lockart, SBL special events officer, with a check for the donation. Left to right are Stacey Himes, Kim Blain, Megan Verdeyen from Washington Savings Bank, and Kim Lockhart.

 Submitted photo

MATTOON — Washington Savings Bank donated $600 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln's mobile mammography unit as part of a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

With over 220,000 women in the United States diagnosed with breast cancer each year, it is important for everyone to educate themselves.

Washington Savings Bank held a decorated pumpkin contest at multiple locations, where customers could leave donations in a jar for the pumpkin they liked the most. All proceeds were donated to Sarah Bush.

Tracy Albin, senior vice president of Washington Savings Bank, said the bank is happy to support the mobile mammography unit.

“It’s an important service to local communities,” she explained “We have a lot of fun doing this contest. We had some staff members get mammograms this year, so it’s great to support this cause.”

The Sarah Bush Lincoln mobile mammography unit travels to area health departments, businesses and SBL’s extended campus locations to provide greater access to women throughout East Central Illinois.

