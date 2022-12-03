Washington Savings Bank donates to Sarah Bush Lincoln mobile mammography unit

MATTOON — Washington Savings Bank donated $600 to the Sarah Bush Lincoln's mobile mammography unit as part of a fundraiser for Breast Cancer Awareness month.

Washington Savings Bank held a decorated pumpkin contest at multiple locations, where customers could leave donations in a jar for the pumpkin they liked the most. All proceeds were donated to Sarah Bush.

Tracy Albin, senior vice president of Washington Savings Bank, said the bank is happy to support the mobile mammography unit.

“It’s an important service to local communities,” she explained “We have a lot of fun doing this contest. We had some staff members get mammograms this year, so it’s great to support this cause.”