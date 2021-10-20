Watch now: Aabells Sales & Service owner retiring after 40 years of business in Mattoon

MATTOON — For more than 40 years, customers near and far turned to Terry Lee when they needed vacuum cleaners, clocks, lamps or many other household items repaired.

Now, Lee is preparing to retire and has put his Aabells Sales & Services shop at 1813 Broadway Ave. in downtown Mattoon up for sale. Lee, 81, said he probably could have worked a few more years, but prices that have risen up to 30% for various products led him to decide that now is a good time to retire.

"It's been fun," Lee said of being on the job at Aabells, adding wryly, "I haven't missed too many work days."

Lee said he started managing the sales and service shop in 1980 for owner Paul Lauterborn, whose main business was a small appliance repair store in Champaign. He said Lauterborn took inspiration for the Mattoon shop's name from it being "able" to fix just about anything, and added an extra "a" to "able" so it would be listed first in the telephone directory.

In 1981, Lee and his wife, Doris, purchased the Mattoon shop from the late Lauterborn's estate and opted to keep the already established name of Aabells in service. Lee said the name of the shop has resulted in him being called "Mr. Aabell" on many occasions when customers have seen him at the grocery store or other public places.

"I just wave and go on. It's better than trying to explain," Lee said.

During the course of 40 years in business, Lee's reputation for being able to fix a wide variety of household items has stretched far beyond Mattoon. Lee said he has handled many orders from customers out of state, such as repairing an electric shaver recently sent to him by a customer in Eugene, Oregon. Much of his shop is filled with replacement parts for various items his customers have needed repaired.

"They bring all sorts of things in," Lee said, noting that he has repaired items ranging from hair dryers to pressure cookers.

Lee said he likely inherited his repair skills from his father, talented watch repairman Eugene Lee, who was killed while serving with the U.S. Army in Europe during World War II. Lee said he later honed his own talents while working in different trades, including testing meters for Electric Laboratories.

Aabells also has long been known for selling Lionel model trains and sets. Lee said he has sold many Lionel products to customers outside of Illinois, as well, including recently to California, Georgia and North Carolina.

Lee keeps a model train set with more than 30 feet of track in his shop, and can often be found working the controls for his engines. He said the expansive model train set is up for sale along with his shop because he has other projects in mind for his home garage in retirement. In retirement, Lee also will get to spend more time with his wife, who works for Dimond Brothers Insurance.

The shop owner said he would like to find someone to purchase Aabells Sales & Service to keep it in operation, but otherwise plans to sell his stock at going-out-of-business prices and then hold an auction for the remaining items, if needed. He said the building will continue to be owned by Marilyn Degler McClean.

Lee said he hates to leave the shop behind, but will be bringing a lot of good memories and ongoing customer relationships with him.

"I have a lot of good customers. They are like family," Lee said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

The business news you need Get the latest local business news delivered FREE to your inbox weekly. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.