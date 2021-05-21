Watch now: After decades of saving soles, Charleston woman passes repair business to son

Lovell said she found that she enjoyed making customers happy by fixing shoes and other items for them. She said the personalized repairs that she took on over the decades at her shop offered a lot more variety than routine factory work.

"There was something new everyday. Somebody would come in with something you had never seen before. They wanted you to make it look like new again," Lovell said. For example, Lovell said she once refurbished a customer's beloved baseball mitt that had been chewed up by a dog.

Lovells, which has a motto of "saving soles one shoe at a time," has long branched out well beyond shoe repair. The shop cuts leather belts to size, conditions leather, installs new snaps and buttons on clothing, handles a variety of sewing projects, and more.

That variety of work has even included Lovell going up in a lift to repair the thick curtains that hang down from the high ceiling of the Fieldhouse in Eastern Illinois University's Lantz Arena and Student Recreation Center complex.

"It didn't bother me. They had me belted in there," Lovell said.