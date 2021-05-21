 Skip to main content
Watch now: After decades of saving soles, Charleston woman passes repair business to son
BUSINESS

After decades of saving soles, Charleston woman passes repair business to son

Lovells Shoe Repair founder Jane Lovell and her son, Wes Davis, talk about their family business at 610 Seventh St. in Charleston.

CHARLESTON — Lovells Shoe Repair has been a fixture near the courthouse square ever since Jane Lovell opened her shop in the late 1970s.

Her son, Wes Davis, said he intends to keep this family business in operation for many years to come now that his mother has passed down Lovells Shoe Repair at 610 Seventh St. to him.

"I am very honored to take over her business and will hopefully do as good of a job as she did. She has a lot of talent, that's for sure," Davis said during a recent interview. "It's been a good family business. She has done really well over the years."

Lovell Shoe Repair 12 050721.JPG

Wes Davis works at Lovells Shoe Repair at 610 Seventh St., Charleston, with his mother, Jane Lovell.

Lovell, who once worked at the former Brown Shoe factory in Charleston, said she got started in her trade in the mid-1970s when she was on vacation and she "got volunteered" to work at the W & S Shoe Repair Shop on Jackson Avenue, just east of the square.

After about a year at W & S Shoe Repair, Lovell said she liked the work so much that she decided to open her own store. She began at 709 Monroe Ave. and moved to the 610 Seventh location in the early 1980s.

Lovell said she found that she enjoyed making customers happy by fixing shoes and other items for them. She said the personalized repairs that she took on over the decades at her shop offered a lot more variety than routine factory work.

Lovell Shoe Repair 5 050721.JPG

Wes Davis began working in Lovells Shoe Repair in Charleston at a young age. After a life spent at other jobs, he recently took over the business started by his mother, Jane Lovell.

"There was something new everyday. Somebody would come in with something you had never seen before. They wanted you to make it look like new again," Lovell said. For example, Lovell said she once refurbished a customer's beloved baseball mitt that had been chewed up by a dog.

Lovells, which has a motto of "saving soles one shoe at a time," has long branched out well beyond shoe repair. The shop cuts leather belts to size, conditions leather, installs new snaps and buttons on clothing, handles a variety of sewing projects, and more. 

That variety of work has even included Lovell going up in a lift to repair the thick curtains that hang down from the high ceiling of the Fieldhouse in Eastern Illinois University's Lantz Arena and Student Recreation Center complex. 

Lovell Shoe Repair 1 050721.JPG

Lovells Shoe Repair at 610 Seventh St., Charleston.

"It didn't bother me. They had me belted in there," Lovell said.

Davis, now 53, said he started helping with his family's business at age 10 when his mother handed him a buffer and asked him to use it on a roomful of dress shoes. He said this shoe repair task, the first of many, helped him earn spending money.

"I sat in there for the day and cleaned shoes and polished them up," Davis recalled.

Lovell Shoe Repair 6 050721.JPG

Lovells Shoe Repair at 610 Seventh St. in Charleston.

After helping at Lovells Shoe Repair in his youth, Davis said he worked in a factory for a time as an adult and then for 20 years in the heating and air conditioning field.

Davis, who is now a grandfather with seven grandchildren, said crawling through attics and under houses had gotten labor intensive for him, so he decided to "slow down a bit" by working alongside his mother at the shop. Davis said he was happy to take over the family business last summer and continue it.

"She has put a lot of time, effort and love into it, so I didn't mind stepping in," Davis said.

Lovell Shoe Repair 9 050721.JPG

Lovells Shoe Repair at 610 Seventh St. in Charleston.

Lovell, who still helps out at the shop but now at her own pace, said her son is talented and does good work for their customers.

"I love working on things here," Davis said. "It makes customers feel good when they walk out with something that helps them keep in stride."

MORE INFORMATION

Visit the Lovells Shoe Repair page on Facebook or call the shop at 217-345-6747.

Reporter

Rob Stroud is a reporter for the JG-TC, covering the city of Mattoon, Lake Land College, Cumberland County and areas including Oakland, Casey and Martinsville.

