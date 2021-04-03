Watch now: Alliance Coffee Co. in Mattoon moves to new location during pandemic

MATTOON — Alliance Coffee Co. had been in business for only about three months in Charleston when the COVID-19 pandemic began in mid-March 2020.
Owner Clay Wilson of Toledo said the temporary closure of Eastern Illinois University's campus that spring and the subsequent exodus of students created challenges for his newly opened coffee shop, which was located across Lincoln Avenue from the school's Old Main administration building.
"That was a big part of customer base, students walking in off the street," Wilson said, also noting that Alliance Coffee was in the middle of a retail center and did not have a drive through.
The need to adapt to the business climate during the beginning of the pandemic led Wilson to relocate his business in July 2020 across Coles County to Mattoon at the former Crave Coffee & Café location, 601 DeWitt Ave., which already had a drive-up window in operation.
"There was a drive through over there, which I felt was pretty huge right now," Wilson said. The entrepreneur added that he and his wife, Leah, had a baby boy, Grant, in April and that added extra motivation to make sure the coffee shop thrived.
While operating his original Charleston location and a coffee delivery service there, Wilson said he heard that Crave in Mattoon was for sale. The entrepreneur said he subsequently spoke with Crave owners Mark and Gretchen Elliott of Mattoon and made arrangements to purchase this coffee shop spot.
Wilson said he felt like this opportunity was a "door provided by God" because he has been able to retain the great staff and the great customer following that the Elliotts had built up since they opened Crave in 2017 in a completely renovated building.
"I have been pretty overwhelmed by how accepting our customer base has been," Wilson said, adding that he had been initially worried about operating the coffee shop while being a newcomer to Mattoon. "The community of Mattoon has been great to us at this location."
Wilson said another door opened earlier in his business career when SweeTea'z owners Greg and Lisa Patterson let him open Alliance Coffee within their tea shop space across from Eastern's Old Main. He had earlier developed a passion for roasting coffee beans after trying fresh roasted beans on a mission trip to Costa Rica. Wilson said this interest led him to decide to open a coffee shop.
"That was a huge blessing, getting my feet wet over there with them," Wilson said. Since then, the Pattersons have been focusing on taking their SweeTea'z Tea Trailer on the road to special events in Coles County and beyond.
The move to the Mattoon location has given him space to further grow his business, Wilson said. He has added frappé iced coffee drinks to his menu and a 22-pound coffee roaster to his backroom so that he can expand his available coffee options.
Wilson said he also has partnered with entrepreneur Marschelle McCoy to sell baked goods from her Revival City Doughnuts shop, which opened last summer in Charleston during the pandemic. He said "coffee and doughnuts" seemed like a natural fit.
"When the doughnuts came over from Revival City, they exploded in popularity. People love them," Wilson said. He added that McCoy researched the history of doughnuts in Mattoon and created a chocolate-filled powdered doughnut like what was sold at the former Bly's shop on North 19th St.