Watch now: Bimbo Bakeries USA celebrates Mattoon plant's 50th anniversary

MATTOON — Bimbo Bakeries USA on Wednesday celebrated the 50th anniversary of its Lender's Bagels plant in Mattoon and the recent addition of Thomas' Bagels to production there.

More than 300 Mattoon plant associates and guests attended the celebration under a massive canopy that was erected for the occasion on the lawn of this plant, 3801 Dewitt Ave. On a big screen there, they watched a short video about the history of the plant and about Bimbo Bakeries USA's multimillion investment in adding a third production line to the facility this year for Thomas' Bagels.

John Lee, who is Thomas' vice president and general manager for breakfast products, said the number of Americans eating breakfast at home has increased markedly since 2019. He said Thomas' Bagels, as the largest bagel brand in the United States, has captured the largest share of the resulting increase in bagel sales. He said the pairing of Lender's and Thomas' bagels in the same company will enable Bimbo Bakeries USA to be competitive in the frozen, refrigerated and fresh bread shelves at supermarkets.

"You can find bagels that are baked in Mattoon at virtually every grocery store, plus many hotels and schools, too," said the narrator of the video. The video also said that more than 9 million bagels are produced every week at the Mattoon plant and that an estimated 80 million packages of bagels are expected to be shipped out of this 212,000-square-foot facility in 2022.

The Mattoon facility opened in 1972 as a Kraft Foods pilot plant that tested and validated technology in a bakery setting. Bimbo Bakeries USA Mattoon associate Jim Tribby, who has worked at this location for 42 years, said during Wednesday's celebration that he remembers making Boboli pizza crusts, La Crème Whipped Topping, Mama Celeste frozen pizzas, Toaster Rounds, and a variety of other products at the Kraft plant.

Kraft purchased Lender's Bagels in 1984 and repurposed the plant for bagel production in 1986. That year, a Bagelfest and free bagel breakfast was held to celebrate the arrival of Lender's in Mattoon. Those events have been annual traditions ever since then.

Bimbo Bakeries USA Mattoon associate Bonita Warner, who has worked for 33 years there, said she has fond memories of taking a photo with the late Murray Lender when he used to visit the Mattoon plant and Bagelfest, describing him as a "down to Earth, straight up person" who was friendly and outgoing. Murray Lender's father, Harry, founded the family's bagel company in 1927. Murray, along with brothers Marvin and Sam, are the basis for The Lender-men baker mascots that recently returned to Lender's packaging.

Warner said she takes pride in working at what is called the biggest bagel factory in the world and she has been excited to see the positive changes that have taken place there since Bimbo Bakeries USA acquired this plant in January 2020.

"I'm seeing a whole lot of different things going on here. I am meeting different people. I'm loving it," Warner said.

The 50th anniversary celebration also featured an opening performance by the Mattoon High School marching band, a $10,000 donation from Bimbo Bakeries USA to the Mattoon Parks Department, food and drink trucks, and giveaways of Brownberry bread and other Bimbo Bakeries USA products.