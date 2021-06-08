Watch now: Blue Cross, Blue Shield staff move into new Mattoon service center

MATTOON — Jeri Boyer has made a career, 31 years so far, working for Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois in her hometown of Mattoon.

Since 1985, the company's service center had been located since in a former supermarket building.

Given that history, Boyer, who is now the center's senior manager, said she had tears in her eyes when she took her first tour of the "beautiful building" that has been constructed at 201 Coles Centre Parkway as its new location. The two-story, 50,000-square-foot facility has space for the center's current staff of about 115 workers and for additional employees who are being recruited.

"It's just fantastic to outgrow a building and be able to grow into a new location," Boyer said.

The newly opened center is scheduled to host a ribbon cutting on Wednesday and then a job fair from noon to 2 p.m. that day on its covered patio. This facility is located in the Coles Centre business subdivision, located at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road.

Colleen Miller, company senior manager for communications, said the job fair will provide an opportunity for prospective employees to talk in person with Blue Cross and Blue Shield human resources representatives and Mattoon center staff members.

"There are 75 new jobs we are creating. It's not just about moving locations. It's creating new jobs, as well," Miller said, adding that the building has capacity for up to 300 employees and that the property includes room for expansion. "I think that says a lot about the commitment of the company."

The Mattoon service center had been located in the 15,000-square-foot former Eisner Food Store building at 1100 Broadway Ave., space that Blue Cross and Blue Shield had leased.

Boyer and Amy Davee, facilities representative, highlighted the new locations amenities while leading Miller on a tour late Tuesday morning. Those amenities include two work floors, two "Blue University" training rooms, two large conference rooms, several "Huddle Rooms" for small group meetings, and several "Focus Rooms" for individual staff to take phone or video calls.

Davee said the new location is structured with COVID-19 in mind to allow for social distancing on site and for interacting remotely with colleagues off site, noting that the light switches there have sensors so they are touchless. She added that all of the desks there are equipped for "sit or stand" use by employees.

Other amenities include tall windows for emitting sunlight; live plants throughout; a break room with a "Micro Market" stocked with food and beverages; a covered patio; and a walking path that circles through the approximately 5 acre property that is planted with trees and prairie grass. Davee noted that most of the rooms are decorated with mural-sized photographs of local scenery.

"It adds a nice community touch to the building," Davee said.

The new Blue Cross and Blue Shield service center is part of a subdivision that also includes the new HSHS Medical Group Multispecialty Care clinic and a Hilton Garden Inn with an adjacent convention center that is still under construction.

