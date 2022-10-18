Watch now: Charleston Butcher Shop opens Casey branch, helps fill grocery void

CASEY — The exterior sign at 108 E. Main St. says simply, The Butcher Shop, but the store there has taken on additional roles in the community since opening this summer.

The new business, a branch of owner Ryan Strange's The Butcher Shop in Charleston, has been increasing its stock of fresh produce, bread, boxed mixes, and other food to serve a Clark County town that lost its only grocery store, IGA, in 2020. The Butcher Shop also has begun hosting fundraising cookouts for community groups, a role that IGA had played.

"You can come in here and do your regular shopping for things that you want to make," said Casey resident Nik Groothuis, as he recalled purchasing all his chili supplies there. "I just can't go on enough about how great it is to have the amount of stuff here and not have to drive out of town."

Strange, who opened his Charleston location in 2019 on the courthouse square, said Casey residents were having to drive to neighboring towns, including Terre Haute, Indiana, to purchase fresh meat after the closure of IGA. Knowing this, Strange said he decided to expand his business to help meet the need for a specialty type food store there.

The Butcher Shop opened in the old Casey municipal building at 108 E. Main, which the city had vacated a few years ago when its offices moved into larger quarters at the former Regions Bank building downtown. Strange hired Casey native Laci Erickson, who had previously operated Jimmy John's locations in the Kankakee area, to serve as the store manager.

Erickson said the Casey location initially focused on offering a fresh meat counter, frozen meat, charcoal, sauces and seasonings like its Charleston counterpart. She said they soon began using the more expansive sales floor at the approximately 6,000-square-foot Casey location to add fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, pasta, canned items and more at the request of residents. She noted that the dairy selection is set to grow in the near future.

"They wanted to know what all we would be able to provide without them having to leave town," Erickson said, adding that the shop tries to stock local produce and honey whenever possible. "Customers like that we have tried to get local items so we can help out the community and they know it's fresh."

The Butcher Shop has also drawn customers from those visiting the Big Things, Small Town attractions created by Jim Bolin of Bolin Enterprises, Inc. in Casey. The shop sits next to the World's Largest Rocking Chair and across from the World's Largest Wind Chime, and has a giant piggy bank on its front walk.

Erickson said tourists, including those arriving by Trolley Tours, typically seek out The Butcher Shop brand sauces and other local products to remind them of their visit to Casey. She said the shop does plan to start selling coolers to cater to out-of-town shoppers who want to buy from the fresh meat counter. She said ribeye steaks, bacon rapped pork tenderloins and homemade twice baked potatoes have been particularly popular at the counter, which is gearing up for holiday orders.

The Casey in Action community booster group obtained ribeye steaks and pork cutlets from the meat counter at The Butcher Shop for the fundraising cookout that it held last month. Groothuis, a member of Casey in Action, said they sold out within two hours on their supply of 400 sandwiches, twice as much as they had at the IGA cookouts.

"It's wonderful. Ryan's shop is a godsend for us, that's for sure," Groothuis, adding that The Butcher Shop has been a good addition to downtown Casey.