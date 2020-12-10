Watch now: Charleston cannabis dispensary opens

The Charleston dispensary is the first to open in the area following the state of Illinois' approval of recreational cannabis sales and use.

Illinois residents age 21 and over may possess up to 30 grams or about 1 ounce of flower (roughly as much as an adult can hold in cupped hands), 5 grams of cannabis concentrate, or 500 milligrams of THC — the chemical that gets users high — in a cannabis-infused product such as gummies and other candy, tinctures and lotions. Adult visitors to the state may possess up to 15 grams of marijuana.

The Mattoon City Council approved a cannabis sales ordinance on June 2. City Administrator Kyle Gill said a couple of cannabis-related businesses have since inquired about possibly opening in Mattoon, but neither has moved forward yet with development plans.

Spreckman said the Charleston store was set up with capacity and social distancing requirements, as well as customer convenience, in mind.

There are kiosks in the store that customers can use to pre-order their purchases to save time at the customer service counter.

Spreckman also said the company "has pushed much of the process online." Purchases can be made in advance online at zenleafdispensaries.com.