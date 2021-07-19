Watch now: Charleston-Mattoon Chamber merger proposal voting wrapping up

MATTOON — Ongoing voting on the proposed merger of the Charleston Area of Commerce and the Mattoon Chamber of Commerce is scheduled to conclude at 5 p.m. Wednesday.

Patty Peterson, second vice president of the Mattoon Chamber board, said each of Charleston's approximately 250 member businesses and Mattoon's approximately 315 get a vote. Businesses that are members of both organizations get to cast a ballot with each Chamber.

Member businesses can vote by dropping off sealed votes in ballot boxes during business hours at their respective chamber office, 501 Jackson Ave. in Charleston or 1518 Broadway Ave. in Mattoon; or they can arrange to vote via email.

"The chamber is a membership development organization, so members have a voice in decisions being made," Peterson said, adding that she encourages members to get more information from their chambers if needed and to vote. "It's their choice. They do have a voice and they should use it."

Jeff Baker, chairman of the Charleston Chamber board, said the boards of both organizations feel that they would be "better together," which is why they have presented this proposal. He said they are now leaving it to member businesses to make the final decision.

Baker said Charleston and Mattoon have a history of merging services to accomplish more together, a process that has yielded Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center, the Coles County 911 system, and the Coles County Council on Aging.

"We feel like there will be a bigger footprint by a combined countywide chamber. We think that will increase our members' voice in the marketplace, not only in Coles County but outside, as well," Baker said. He added that a merger would bring bigger audiences for networking events, while creating efficiencies such as a single newsletter.

Peterson said a merged chamber would also make Charleston and Mattoon more competitive in recruiting prospective businesses to Coles County and applying for grant funding aimed at serving the most community members possible.

"We have to be a united voice in terms of those development opportunities," Peterson said.

Baker and Peterson said the two boards see benefits in having a single Chamber office for Charleston and Mattoon. However, they said a merged organization would have the budget to maintain the office space that the Charleston Chamber owns and the space that the Mattoon Chamber rents. A future board would later make the decision on the office space needs.

Peterson said a merged chamber also would have the budget to employ a director, two full-time staff members and a part-time employee. That covers total current staffing for the two organizations. Charleston's administrator, Jessica Meadows, has announced her planned resignation to pursue other professional opportunities.

Under their respective bylaws, Peterson said, the merger proposal will pass if at least 67.7% of Charleston member businesses vote in favor and if at least 75% of Mattoon's vote for it. If the proposal fails, Peterson said the efforts will have still created closer ties between the two organizations.

"I think the two chambers will continue to do a lot of things together," Peterson said.

