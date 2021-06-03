Watch now: Charleston shop prepares for National Doughnut Day 🍩

CHARLESTON — Thursday evening was the homestretch for the team at Revival City Doughnuts.

In preparation for the first National Doughnut Day in the community, which is being celebrated on Friday, June 4, the team has been working overtime this week to make creative, gourmet doughnuts.

“It's been a quite a lot of work,” said John Wirtz, who works at the register, “(The workers) have been bringing in a lot of dough and a lot of different flavors that's going to be coming up. So they've been putting in the work for it. It's going to be exciting.”

The business, inside a former bakery at 900 Lincoln Avenue in Charleston, opened in July amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The community has been supportive because it was a new business, but they love the doughnuts, too.” Revival City owner Marschelle McCoy said.

Revival City, which generally closes in the afternoon, will have extended hours from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday in honor of the special day. The team is prepared to serve all day.

The menu, when it comes to specialty doughnuts, was still under construction Thursday.

“You just have to come and see what we have,” McCoy said. “We're gonna make some stuff, so it is what it is.”

They did, however, spill the icing on the special doughnut being offered to the evening crowd. Between 8-10 p.m. they will have the “Churronut” and the “Big Papa.” The Churronut was inspired by churros and the Big Papa is a long john with a pop tart inside.

Many of Revival City’s most popular and beloved flavors have been created by accident. This includes Wednesday's Doughnut of the Day, the French Toast Doughnut.

We've had a doughnut of the day almost every day this week,” McCoy said. “And that's been fun. The doughnuts-of-the-days are items that are going to be new our menu in June.”

“I've had Krispy Kreme, I've had Dunkin’ Donuts, and I got to say she makes a great gosh-darn tasty doughnuts than I've ever had in my life,” Wirtz said.

Revival City creates doughnuts from scratch, creating the dough and frying them instead of heating frozen doughnuts like many places.

“When decorating all the doughnuts, it feels way more personal to what you're making for the customers,” said Tyler King, 17, who works in the kitchen.

Like the team at Revival City, the folks at the Sullivan Bakery in Moultrie County also pride themselves on creating hand-made doughnuts from scratch. And they, too, have some specialties, including the massive Texas doughnut.

“You could cut it into four or five pieces,” owner Dorrie Jankowski. “But, if you’re a kid, you’re going to want it all.”

The Texas doughnut has been available at the Sullivan Bakery in the past; however, the owners knew Doughnut Day was the ideal time to highlight one the community’s favorites.

The staff wanted to introduce a new doughnut during its special day as well. A lemon cake doughnut with raspberry glaze will be offered for the first time at the local bakery. “The combination seems to be really popular right now,” Jankowski said.

The traditional favorites will still be available for Doughnut Day, including the cream-filled pastries. The staff began making the holiday treats with more than 75 pounds of dough. Other sweet treats will also be available. “Anything else the girls can come up with,” Jankowski said. “We have a busy week.”

According to the Salvation Army, Doughnut Day was created in 1938 during the Great Depression to raise funds for those in need. The event found its roots twenty years earlier during WWI, when female volunteers called “Doughnut Lassies” fried doughnuts in soldiers’ helmets to boost morale among troops in World War I.

“When I asked what I could expect, she (Dorrie Jankowski) told me I was going to work my butt off,” McCoy said, laughing.

McCoy had been wanting to open a doughnut shop since she started creating them a few years ago.

“Everything just came together at the right time,” McCoy said. “This is definitely a building business that is blessed by God.”

Donnette Beckett contributed to this story.

