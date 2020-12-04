Watch now: Coles County small businesses adjust for holiday shopping season

Meadows also said there have been other initiatives similar to Plush Boutique's starting the mobile app. Some businesses are offering delivery or curbside pickup for the first time, she said.

Also, some "very clever" businesses gave discounts when customers brought in receipts showing they got carryover or delivery from a local restaurant, Meadows also said.

Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd said he encourages local shoppers to take a moment to see if they can purchase items from local stores before they look to national online shopping sites.

"You would be surprised how many things you can get locally you might think are only available online," Dowd said.

The membership directory on the Mattoon Chamber's website, mattoonchamber.com, lists several local stores in downtown Mattoon, at Cross County Mall and at other locations.

If local stores do not have particular products in stock, Dowd said, most of them can order them at no additional charge, keeping the sales in the local tax base. He said most stores, restaurants, and salons and other service providers also offer gift certificates.