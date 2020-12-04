Watch now: Coles County small businesses adjust for holiday shopping season

Modern technology has come in handy for small businesses trying to carve out a slice of holiday shopping at a time of the coronavirus pandemic.
A mobile app for Plush Boutique in Charleston meant another way for customers to buy from the clothing store during the pandemic, owner Courtney Conlin said.
Conlin said the holiday season shopping is very important for small businesses such as hers, which has been open on the Charleston courthouse square for four years.
With the pandemic, she said she's also helped customers arrange times to come in by appointment, alone or in small groups. It makes them "feel a little more comfortable" as far as coronavirus precautions go, she said.
"This year it's been totally different but it's still been busy," Conlin said of the holiday shopping season.
She said she had plans for the mobile app, called "Shop Plush," for some time. It launched last month and there have been new downloads daily, she said.
Mike Kallis, owner of Sound Source Music Center in downtown Mattoon, said 2020 has been a tough year for local stores, so he encourages community members to shop locally to help them.
Kallis said the Christmas shopping season is always an important time for musical instrument sales, including this year during the ongoing pandemic.
Sound Source has seen local musicians lose gigs due to the pandemic, Kallis said. However, he said the emphasis on staying in now has motivated novices to purchase guitars and other instruments for use at home, sometimes in newly appointed music rooms.
"It has been popular to stay home and play music during the downtime," Kallis said.
The Charleston Area Chamber of Commerce has added a holiday shopping guide to its website, charlestonchamber.com, and is using other ways to encourage people to shop locally, Chamber President Jessica Meadows said.
"Our neighbors and local businesses really need us to step up," Meadows said.
She said the online guide includes a list of the Chamber's retail store members that offer online shopping. She added that she was "definitely seeing a bit of a jump" in local businesses offering online service before the coronavirus pandemic hit.
Meadows also said there have been other initiatives similar to Plush Boutique's starting the mobile app. Some businesses are offering delivery or curbside pickup for the first time, she said.
Also, some "very clever" businesses gave discounts when customers brought in receipts showing they got carryover or delivery from a local restaurant, Meadows also said.
Mattoon Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Ed Dowd said he encourages local shoppers to take a moment to see if they can purchase items from local stores before they look to national online shopping sites.
"You would be surprised how many things you can get locally you might think are only available online," Dowd said.
The membership directory on the Mattoon Chamber's website, mattoonchamber.com, lists several local stores in downtown Mattoon, at Cross County Mall and at other locations.
If local stores do not have particular products in stock, Dowd said, most of them can order them at no additional charge, keeping the sales in the local tax base. He said most stores, restaurants, and salons and other service providers also offer gift certificates.
Dowd said local stores offer personalized service for customers, including curbside pickup of products in many cases. He said these stores also sponsor youth sports and many other causes in the community, so shopping local is a way to support those stores in turn.
"You are helping your family, friends and neighbors in a community of this size by supporting local businesses," Dowd said, adding that they could use the support while the economy is disrupted by COVID-19. "The holiday season is the perfect time to show your support for them."
