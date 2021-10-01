Watch now: Coles County social services, court system prepare for eviction moratorium's end

CHARLESTON — Social service organizations and the court system in Coles County have been preparing for Illinois’ moratorium on residential evictions to expire Sunday and they have already received an influx of inquires from renters.

"We are seeing an increase right now. There is a big increase," said Embarras River Basin Agency Housing Coordinator Sandy Deters of rental assistance requests, an increase also reported by the local Salvation Army. She noted that ERBA recently opened a Coles County-West office, 416 S. 17th St., in Mattoon to meet increased demand for rental help and other social services, and to supplement its Coles County-East office, 696 Castle Drive, in Charleston.

Deters said she has seen help requests made by tenants ranging from those a couple of months behind on rent to those living in uninhabitable places. She said ERBA helps clients apply to various programs, such as the Illinois Department of Human Services' Emergency Rental Assistance Program. She said they have a prioritized waiting list for services, such as helping a family living in a vehicle before a single person staying on a friend's couch.

Illinois’ moratorium will expire more than 18 months after it was first enacted in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and accompanying economic disruption. Gov. J.B. Pritzker has extended the moratorium multiple times. The state had planned to lift the moratorium Aug. 31, but Pritzker extended it once more to Oct. 3 to match a newly-extended federal eviction ban. The federal moratorium was struck down by the U.S. Supreme Court, but it had no bearing on the state's moratorium.

Deters said the pandemic and the eviction moratorium also have created challenges for area landlords who have lost rent income they need to pay their mortgages and property taxes, and to make repairs to their rental properties.

"It's just a big trickle down effect, a spiral," Deters said.

For those with low incomes facing eviction proceedings, Deters recommended they apply to an Illinois Housing Development Authority fast track assistance program for evictions. She said they should also contact Land of Lincoln Legal Aid as soon as possible and learn about their legal rights in these proceedings.

Landlords must provide the tenant with a certificate giving them the chance to explain if they have been impacted by the coronavirus or the mass unemployment ramifications caused by the pandemic.

“If the tenant doesn't provide that certificate back to the landlord, then the landlord can seek to have them evicted,” said Circuit Judge Mark Bovard, who has been overseeing many of the eviction cases in the area throughout the pandemic. “I have to make sure that the landlord complies with all of the necessary steps set forth by the Supreme Court and the governor.”

If the tenant does not provide notification, the landlord can seek to have them evicted.

The Coles County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has been providing information about rental assistance in a packed with information about government help.

“We are assisting them if they want it,” Bovard said. “It's up to them, though, to do the follow up.”

Renters in the area are behind at a higher rate than they would be were it not be for the pandemic, said Bovard, but the exact reason why is currently unknown.

“I think there's been some impression by tenants that, ‘Well there is a moratorium, I'm not responsible for the rent,’” Bovard said. “That's not the case, they still are responsible for the rent, it's just that the landlords have to go through certain measures before they can evict those that are paying the rent.”

Miranda Quast, executive director of the Coles County Housing Authority, said the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has advised public housing authorities to not enforce evictions yet and to instead focus on repayment agreements with tenants who are behind on rent.

Quast said the housing authority is following this HUD directive for its three properties in Mattoon — Park Tower, one bedroom units; and the East Rudy Avenue and West Park Plaza apartment complex, two-four bedroom units.

"Anyone that is in need of low income housing is welcome to apply, and we have availability," Quast said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

