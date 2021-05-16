Watch now: Customers shop at Mattoon J.C. Penney for final time

"Some of them will be taking a break first. The liquidation has been like a marathon," Murdock said, noting that a lot of the part-time staff had been working more than 30 hours a week recently.

Retiree Carolyn Stephens, who joined the staff at J.C. Penney about a year and half ago, said she found it was a great work environment with an extended family of employees who really care about each other and their customers. Stephens said she has heard many customers say they have been shopping at the store since they were children.

"It's going to be missed," Stephens said of J.C. Penney.

Murdock said she and her staff thank the community for all of its support, particularly their longtime, regular shoppers.

"We are very grateful for the loyalty over the years. A lot of our customers we know by name," Murdock said, adding that she teared up on Sunday when one longtime customer stopped by just to hug her and say goodbye.

Shopper Jacqueline Wehrle of Charleston said she is sad to see the Mattoon J.C. Penney go. She said this store was a good place to find a variety of high-quality merchandise.