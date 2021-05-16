Watch now: Customers shop at Mattoon J.C. Penney for final time

MATTOON — Charleston native Jennifer Callaway has fond memories of shopping at the Mattoon J.C. Penney over the years, including purchasing her Easter dresses there when she was a little girl.
"When my sister told me it was closing, I was sad about it," said Callaway, who now resides in South Carolina. While visiting her family, Callaway set aside time for one last shopping trip to J.C. Penney on Sunday during its last day in business.
J.C. Penney, in the west anchor spot at the Cross County Mall, was nearly empty of merchandise Sunday afternoon as Callaway and other shoppers looked for bargains among remaining items marked down 97%.
The remaining items, mostly apparel, were arranged on a few clothing racks next to the front door and they were quickly snapped up by shoppers. Unused racks, merchandise display counters, and other fixtures were on sale in the back of the store.
"I was blown away when I walked through the door and saw there was nothing here," said shopper Mariana Hughes of Mattoon.
Hughes said she had often used J.C. Penney as a "one-stop shopping spot" for apparel, gifts, and even haircare products from the former salon there. She said this store was one of the few local retailers that had offered high-quality clothing and other items for infants, children, men and women.
"Of all the stores, this was my favorite here in Mattoon," Hughes said.
The financially struggling J.C. Penney company, based in Plano, Texas, announced in mid-December that the Mattoon location would be among stores closing nationwide as part of "an optimization strategy" intended to better position J.C. Penney to drive sustainable, profitable growth.
Mattoon's J.C. Penney store had been the west anchor of the Cross County Mall, 700 Broadway Ave. East, since the shopping center opened in 1971. The Mattoon J.C. Penney first opened in 1920 at 1504 Broadway Ave. downtown and moved in 1945 to 1522-1524 Broadway Ave., where the store remained until it relocated to the mall.
The J.C. Penney staff had numbered approximately 32 associates normally and up to 45 during the holidays before the closing process began, and had included several employees with more than a decade of service there.
General Manager Tricia Murdock said most of the Mattoon location's employees, including herself, have made arrangements for other employment since the closure was announced. Murdock said some of the employees will start their new jobs next week or the following one.
"Some of them will be taking a break first. The liquidation has been like a marathon," Murdock said, noting that a lot of the part-time staff had been working more than 30 hours a week recently.
Retiree Carolyn Stephens, who joined the staff at J.C. Penney about a year and half ago, said she found it was a great work environment with an extended family of employees who really care about each other and their customers. Stephens said she has heard many customers say they have been shopping at the store since they were children.
"It's going to be missed," Stephens said of J.C. Penney.
Murdock said she and her staff thank the community for all of its support, particularly their longtime, regular shoppers.
"We are very grateful for the loyalty over the years. A lot of our customers we know by name," Murdock said, adding that she teared up on Sunday when one longtime customer stopped by just to hug her and say goodbye.
Shopper Jacqueline Wehrle of Charleston said she is sad to see the Mattoon J.C. Penney go. She said this store was a good place to find a variety of high-quality merchandise.
Wehrle said she does not understand why the J.C. Penney company would close the Mattoon location. She said this store had a good volume of sales and had a good destination shopping location in the Cross County Mall, which has drawn Marshalls and other retailers to open there in recent years.
"I feel like the closure decision was definitely a loss for our area," Wehrle said.