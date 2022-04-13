Watch now: Daisy Lane owners saying farewell to Mattoon store

MATTOON — Daisy Lane Scrapbooking & Craft Store has been a place that customers, often from far afield, have turned to for help preserving their memories and creating heirlooms for 22 years now.

Sisters Karen Briles and Mary Sims, both of Windsor, and their family also have created many great memories of their own while running the store, serving countless customers, and hosting a full schedule of workshops there. They have begun saying a fond farewell to their extended family of customers and staff in recent weeks while preparing to close Daisy Lane sometime this summer.

"It's very sad. It's very bittersweet," Briles said of ending their time at Daisy Lane, 2619 Lake Land Boulevard.

Sims said the store closure will enable them to spend more time helping care for their mother, Daisy Lane co-founder Cindy Bauer, and helping her stay at home as long as possible while her dementia worsens.

Bauer, a longtime crafter and consignment vendor, teamed with her daughters to purchase Daisy Lane in 2000 when it was located in a small storefront in Effingham. They moved the store in 2003 into the 12,000-square-foot building at 2619 Lake Land Boulevard. They eventually filled this cavernous space with craft booths from more than 40 consignment vendors, plus Daisy Lane's own merchandise.

While Briles has worked with the scrapbook and paper crafting side of Daisy Lane, Sims has focused on bookkeeping and other work behind the scenes in the office.

The two sisters said their grandmother, Marie Harrison, helped at Daisy Lane until she was in her upper 90s and their own children also assisted part time over the years at the store. They said it was not uncommon for four generations of their family to be working alongside each other there. The store even had its own childcare area for the family and their customers in its early years.

Daisy Lane adjoins Bauer Auction Service, which is operated by the sisters' father, Don, and brother, Hank. Briles said being able to spend time with them and get their assistance with chores at the store has been a blessing.

"It really brought us closer," Briles said.

Bauer Auction Service will remain in operation after Daisy Lane closes. The store is holding scheduled craft workshops through May and discounting its remaining merchandise prior to closing. The store still has consignment booths for 15 vendors on hand. Briles said they had hoped to find a buyer to continue operating Daisy Lane but were unable to get one.

Sims and Briles said the craft workshops held by various presenters have drawn customers from hours away, and some attendees stay overnight in Mattoon for the multi-day classes. They said Daisy Lane's final workshops have drawn a lot of interest from past participants, so they have been taking down pegboard walls to accommodate additional attendance.

Daisy Lane also has developed a customer following across the country via its website and Facebook page, Briles said. This following grew during the COVID-19 pandemic as more people started making crafts at home, she said.

"Some of our best customers have never stepped foot in the store," Briles said.

While leaving Daisy Lane will be sad, Briles and Sims said they will be happy to spend more time with their own families and pursue other interests. They both noted that they have professional backgrounds in childcare and look forward to seeing what direction God will guide them in next.

"I think we will miss this place severely, but I don't think we will regret being done at this point," Briles said.

Contact Rob Stroud at 217-238-6861.

