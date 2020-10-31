Watch now: Elevate helping entrepreneur clients, students in Coles County

The center is also utilized by ClassE facilitator Vince Walk, who teaches at Mattoon High School, and the 18 students in the 2020-2021 class — four from Charleston High School and 14 from Mattoon. Walk took on that role following the retirement of ClassE's first facilitator, Jeanne Dau, who is now focusing on her Dau Consulting business.

Walk said ClassE started meeting in August in Elevate's commons area, which allows more room for social distancing than the conference rooms. Walk said ClassE had been meeting at the LifeSpan Center and other temporary locations over the years, but the program now has dedicated space with plenty of high speed internet access at Elevate. He said his students have gotten to meet a wide variety of business professionals who are clients at Elevate or visit the center for meetings.

"The students have gotten to see what goes on behind the scenes a bit more than previous classes have," Walk said.

The ClassE facilitator said he also is excited about his students having an opportunity to sell the products that they will develop later this school year out of one of Elevate's two kiosks in the new north entrance corridor to the mall. That kiosk and the one for Elevate's clients have overhead doors that can be lifted up to create sales space.