Watch now: Family-owned coffee shop, boutique opens in Mattoon

MATTOON — A new coffee shop and boutique has opened in Mattoon with a variety of drinks to choose from and clothes to check out.

"It doesn't quite feel real yet," said Shelby McDowell, owner of Milk & Honey Coffee House, 621 Charleston Ave. "I think my husband and I and even our works and management team are still trying to soak it in but we are just grateful that the community is being gracious."

Occupying what most residents refer to as the cabin, the shop has become the latest spot for coffee lovers to check out since Alliance Coffee Company decided to close its doors on Feb. 8.

Accompanying the café is the FD Boutique which is owned and managed by McDowell's sister, Rachel Cutright, who has been in business since 2016 with her online store and having opened a location in Casey in 2018.

"We were looking to expand and come into Mattoon and what's funny is Shelby and I had both had this building in mind but neither of us knew if it was for sale," Cutright said. "I looked at it, she had already talked to the owner and so we kind of came together on this."

McDowell, who has never owned a coffee shop before, said her and her husband, Curtis, normally go on trips out of town and always made it their deal to stop at a family-owned coffee shop during their trips.

Early last year, McDowell said she was home on maternity leave reading passages from the Book of Deuteronomy in her Bible when she came across a passage talking about a land flowing with milk and honey and thought over the idea of starting coffee shop with her husband.

"We talked about taking a building within the community and really transforming it into a peaceful environment for people to feel safe," McDowell said. "Then it just worked out to where God really helped us throughout the process."

Walking in, customers are greeted with a menu filled with drinks ranging from espressos to americanos and specialty drinks like chai lattes, cold brew, and homemade energy drinks.

After placing an order, customers can walk over into the boutique to browse a collection of women's clothing with sizes ranging from small to triple extra-large, as well as other items, including jewelry, bags and accessories.

"I think the boutique is going to help business because while people are waiting on their drinks they can shop," said barista Abbey Crist, who is a freshman marketing major at Lake Land College.

Others, like Callan Haldorsen, another barista at Milk & Honey and a freshman business major at Lake Land College, said even though they just opened, some customers have come back already and they have mainly seen a lot of walk-ins either on their way to work or going to class.

"A lot of customers have been saying how much they love the small business feel and how cozy the atmosphere feels inside," Haldorsen said. "Others have said they just want to support local businesses."

As for the future, McDowell said she hopes to one day have Milk & Honey Coffee Houses in other states like Tennessee or Alabama where they have family members. But for now, she is focused on the Mattoon community and listening to their feedback.

"We're going to do our best to cater to our community's needs and that way we can serve them to the best of our ability," McDowell said. "That way we have things that they want to enjoy whether that be flavors or new baked goods or continuing something that they love."

