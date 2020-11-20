Watch now: Ferrero spending $75 million to expand Bloomington plant

As part of the deal, Ferrero will get a sales tax exemption for building materials. Bloomington, Normal and Gibson City, as well as McLean and Ford counties have approved expanding an enterprise zone to the Ferrero site. That will provide tax incentives through the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity.

Bloomington Mayor Tari Renner said the announcement Thursday is a win for the community, given the current economics at play.

“Economic development has come to a screeching halt in terms of investments by companies,” said Renner. “How do you try to promote economic development in the COVID era?”

Construction is expected to start in spring. It is expected to create about 50 jobs, the company said.

"Illinois is so proud to welcome the first Ferrero chocolate manufacturing center outside of Europe," said Gov. J.B. Pritzker, in a statement. “This is an investment in the people and community of Bloomington — and my administration is proud to have Ferrero as a community partner in this enterprise zone, spurring new jobs and economic development."