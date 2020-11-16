Watch now: For Bloomington-Normal businesses, COVID presents months of uncertainty

BLOOMINGTON — With razor-thin margins, various vendor agreements and numerous regulations, owning a restaurant or bar isn't for the faint of heart even in the best of times.
Add COVID, and the impact is crippling.
"You still have to pay your power bill, your lease, your mortgage, your payments, your employees, whether you are open or not," said Mike Hill, owner of Maguire's Bar & Grill in downtown Bloomington.
It will take years to fully gauge the economic impact of COVID on the region's restaurant industry, which continues to adapt to ever-shifting rules.
In the spring, a stay-at-home order meant only carryout could be offered. That was replaced by looser restrictions, reduced capacity, masks and sanitizing surfaces. Now regional rules have cut off indoor dining again as infection rates have climbed.
Last week, Epiphany Farms, operator of several Central Illinois restaurants, announced it would be scaling back operations and closing Old Bank Restaurant & Bar in LeRoy and Bakery and Pickle in downtown Bloomington.
“Our team has been amazingly strong and supportive throughout this COVID crisis and we hope to retain as many of them as possible during this transition," the owners said in a statement.
The latest round of restrictions include a prohibition on indoor bar and restaurant service, stopping food and drink orders at 11 p.m., and limiting crowds to 25 people or 25% of room capacity. All 11 regions of the state, as identified in Gov. J.B. Pritzker's coronavirus reopening plan, are under some level of tightened rules.
Last week, Pritzker said he has not ruled out another stay-at-home order and urged people to stay home for the next three weeks.
Statewide, a number of restaurant owners have discussed taking legal action against the governor, arguing the Pritzker administration can't prove restaurants and bars are causing infections. On Friday, the state Department of Public Health released data showing the top three categories of outbreak locations over the past 30 days were day care operations, workplaces and factories, which have their own classification. The top three exposure locations were schools, businesses including retail operations and then restaurants and bars, which share a classification.
Jessica McKnight, administrator with the McLean County Health Department in Bloomington, is encouraging residents to stay home except when absolutely necessary.
“We understand this is a difficult time for everyone,” she said. “The pandemic is hitting all parts of our society, from our business owners to our schools to our families. We support our business owners who are doing all of the things they can to protect the public and the community.”
Some help for businesses came in the form of the Paycheck Protection Program, which provided financial assistance to small businesses. A Pantagraph analysis of federal data in June showed about 250 Bloomington-Normal businesses received the funding.
Congress had been moving to having a second round of funding, but that failed to gain traction this month.
Hill, the owner of Maguire’s, questions the new restrictions.
"I know everybody needs to stay safe, I know that, but if you sit down and think about common sense, somebody sitting down at a restaurant 6 feet from you is not all that high risk," he said.
Said Hill earlier: “We have been open for 23 years and it is amazing that you can work for 23 years and just have the governor take it away from you."
