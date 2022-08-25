Watch now: Hilton Garden Inn, convention center set to open in October in Mattoon

MATTOON — Contractors are completing the finishing touches on the planned Hilton Garden Inn and McKenna-Yost Convention Center as this facility prepares to open in October.

Yost Enterprises of Charleston has been working with its business partners to develop this four-story, 102-room hotel at 100 Coles Centre Parkway, at the southwest corner of Illinois Route 16 and Lerna Road. The hotel will feature an indoor heated pool, 24-hour fitness center, and Stix Bar and Grille restaurant, while the attached convention center will offer 8,400 square feet of event space.

Don Yost said that he has wanted to open a full-service hotel and convention center at this intersection for more than a decade to help draw more visitors to Coles County, and that he is happy to see the project finally nearing completion. He said this facility will be able to accommodate gatherings and lodging for large groups, including basketball and football teams visiting Eastern Illinois University for games.

"It's been a long journey, but we are excited and know it's going to be good for Mattoon and Coles County," Don Yost said. He thanked all of the project's supporters, including business partners Mike and Diamond McKenna and Ken and Lorna Voight. Peoples Bank & Trust in Pana sponsored the project's application to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Rural Economic Development Loan Program.

A groundbreaking was held in September 2019 at the construction site, but the project subsequently faced challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic and worldwide supply shortages.

Yost Enterprises CEO Jeremy Yost, who is Don's son, said development of the hotel and convention center during this time period has been a "roller coaster ride," but contractors are now putting the finishing touches on the facility. He said the hotel, convention center and restaurant are tentatively scheduled to open on Oct. 3, noting that the Hilton Garden Inn website has started accepting reservations for Oct. 20 and beyond.

The Hilton Garden Inn will open during a time of change for Mattoon lodging. The hotel known as Clarion Pointe at 206 McFall Road has been closed since a 2020 fire, when it was a Baymont Inn & Suites, and is now completing renovations. The adjacent Hampton Inn at 1416 Broadway Ave. East closed in mid-May and is undergoing an ownership change.

In addition, planning is continuing to move forward for a proposed Mattoon Sports Complex with indoor and outdoor facilities at the southwest corner of Interstate 57 and Route 16. The developers plan for the complex to have adjacent new commercial development, including hotels.

"We are 100 percent behind it. That sports complex is something that definitely needs to happen," Jeremy Yost said. Don Yost added the proposed approximately $60 million sports complex project will be a magnet for visitors to Coles County.

While the opening of the hotel and convention Center is still more than a month away, General Manager Lucas Combs and Director of Sales Spenser Barrett said they already have been getting a lot of reservation inquires from hotel guests and from wedding parties and other special events.

The hotel's front lobby flows into the dining room of Stix Bar and Grille, named for Don Yost's former restaurant in Charleston. Stix will offer breakfast, lunch and supper. A large group dining space and small group meeting room are located next to the restaurant. An enclosed breezeway connects the hotel to the convention center. Both buildings have covered front drives. The convention center offers banquet or theater style seating in a Grand Ballroom that can be divided in two by a partition wall.